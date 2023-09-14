Senate Bill 910 Printer's Number 1080
PENNSYLVANIA, September 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 1080
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
910
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY COLEMAN, SEPTEMBER 14, 2023
REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,
SEPTEMBER 14, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Title 63 (Professions and Occupations (State Licensed))
of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in powers and
duties, further providing for civil penalties.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 3108(a)(2) introductory paragraph and (i)
of Title 63 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are
amended to read:
§ 3108. Civil penalties.
(a) Authorization.--
* * *
(2) The commissioner shall expunge the disciplinary
record of a licensee, registrant, certificate holder or
permit holder if the imposition of discipline was for a
violation involving failure to complete continuing education
requirements or practicing for six months or less on a lapsed
license, registration, certificate or permit or for a
violation otherwise specified in the schedule of civil
