Senate Bill 910 Printer's Number 1080

PENNSYLVANIA, September 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 1080

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

910

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY COLEMAN, SEPTEMBER 14, 2023

REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,

SEPTEMBER 14, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 63 (Professions and Occupations (State Licensed))

of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in powers and

duties, further providing for civil penalties.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 3108(a)(2) introductory paragraph and (i)

of Title 63 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are

amended to read:

§ 3108. Civil penalties.

(a) Authorization.--

* * *

(2) The commissioner shall expunge the disciplinary

record of a licensee, registrant, certificate holder or

permit holder if the imposition of discipline was for a

violation involving failure to complete continuing education

requirements or practicing for six months or less on a lapsed

license, registration, certificate or permit or for a

violation otherwise specified in the schedule of civil

