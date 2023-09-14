Submit Release
Senate Bill 556 Printer's Number 1081

PENNSYLVANIA, September 14 - frame or receiver of any such weapon.

(2) A payment settlement entity, merchant acquiring

entity or third party settlement organization as those terms

are defined in 26 U.S.C. § 6050W (relating to returns

relating to payments made in settlement of payment card and

third party network transactions) may not assign a merchant

category code to or otherwise classify a merchant that is a

seller of firearms or ammunition separately from general

merchandise retailers or sporting goods retailers.

(3) An entity involved in facilitating or processing a

payment card transaction, including a financial institution,

an acquirer, a payment card network or a payment card issuer,

may not assign to or require a merchant to use a merchant

category code that classifies the merchant as a firearms or

ammunition retailer or places the merchant in a similar

classification. A merchant of firearms or ammunition may be

assigned or may use a merchant category code for general

merchandise retailers or sporting goods retailers. Any

agreement or contractual provision to the contrary is void in

violation of the public policy of this State.

(b) Penalties.--

(1) A person or entity that violates subsection (a)(1)

commits a felony of the third degree. The Attorney General or

district attorney of the county where the alleged violation

occurred shall investigate complaints of a violation of

subsection (a)(1) and shall prosecute violators if evidence

indicates that a violation may have occurred.

(2) The Department of Banking and Securities shall

investigate alleged violations of subsection (b)(2) and (3)

and, upon finding a violation, bring an administrative action

20230SB0556PN1081 - 2 -

