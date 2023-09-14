Senate Bill 925 Printer's Number 1082

PENNSYLVANIA, September 14 - application. The range between start and finish times may

be no greater than 24 hours.

(ii) Brand name, EPA number and active ingredient

common name, if on the label, of the pesticide products

that may be used.

(iii) The name, telephone number and pesticide

business license number of the pesticide application

business.

(iv) A copy of the label for every pesticide used

within 10 days of a written request.

(3) The notification shall be made between 24 and 72

hours prior to the pesticide application.

(4) The notification shall occur by telephone, personal

contact or certified mail or, if available, email or

facsimile subject to the following:

(i) Notification requirements are met through

constructive notification to each person identified in

the registry by means of daytime or nighttime

communication or if the information is given to an adult

contacted by dialing the alternate telephone number.

(ii) If notification cannot be made after at least

two telephone contact attempts, notification may be made

by placing the written notification information on the

front door of the listed residence or secondary location

listed in the registry within 500 feet of the application

site 24 to 72 hours prior to the application and an email

notification shall be sent.

(iii) A record shall be kept of every contact and

contact attempt made under this paragraph.

(b) Exceptions.-- The following types of application do not

