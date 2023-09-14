Senate Bill 925 Printer's Number 1082
PENNSYLVANIA, September 14 - application. The range between start and finish times may
be no greater than 24 hours.
(ii) Brand name, EPA number and active ingredient
common name, if on the label, of the pesticide products
that may be used.
(iii) The name, telephone number and pesticide
business license number of the pesticide application
business.
(iv) A copy of the label for every pesticide used
within 10 days of a written request.
(3) The notification shall be made between 24 and 72
hours prior to the pesticide application.
(4) The notification shall occur by telephone, personal
contact or certified mail or, if available, email or
facsimile subject to the following:
(i) Notification requirements are met through
constructive notification to each person identified in
the registry by means of daytime or nighttime
communication or if the information is given to an adult
contacted by dialing the alternate telephone number.
(ii) If notification cannot be made after at least
two telephone contact attempts, notification may be made
by placing the written notification information on the
front door of the listed residence or secondary location
listed in the registry within 500 feet of the application
site 24 to 72 hours prior to the application and an email
notification shall be sent.
(iii) A record shall be kept of every contact and
contact attempt made under this paragraph.
(b) Exceptions.-- The following types of application do not
