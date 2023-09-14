Senate Resolution 157 Printer's Number 1083
PENNSYLVANIA, September 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 1083
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
157
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY VOGEL, KANE, SCHWANK, CAPPELLETTI, TARTAGLIONE,
HAYWOOD, MARTIN, BREWSTER, HUGHES, FONTANA, BROWN, KEARNEY,
COMITTA, COSTA, LAUGHLIN AND DUSH, SEPTEMBER 14, 2023
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 14, 2023
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the month of September 2023 as "Hunger Action Month"
in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, September 2023 has been designated nationwide as
"Hunger Action Month" to raise awareness of the issue of hunger
and mobilize the public to help end hunger in America; and
WHEREAS, According to Feeding America, one in eleven
Pennsylvanians and one in eight children are food insecure; and
WHEREAS, Food insecurity, the condition of limited or
uncertain access to adequate food, is associated with numerous
adverse social and health outcomes and is a critical public
health issue; and
WHEREAS, Children who experience hunger have higher levels of
chronic illness, anxiety, depression and behavioral problems
than children receiving a well-balanced diet; and
WHEREAS, Food-insecure older adults are at increased risk of
a range of physical and mental health conditions and
hospitalization; and
