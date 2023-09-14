Senate Resolution 157 Printer's Number 1083

PENNSYLVANIA, September 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 1083

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

157

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY VOGEL, KANE, SCHWANK, CAPPELLETTI, TARTAGLIONE,

HAYWOOD, MARTIN, BREWSTER, HUGHES, FONTANA, BROWN, KEARNEY,

COMITTA, COSTA, LAUGHLIN AND DUSH, SEPTEMBER 14, 2023

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 14, 2023

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the month of September 2023 as "Hunger Action Month"

in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, September 2023 has been designated nationwide as

"Hunger Action Month" to raise awareness of the issue of hunger

and mobilize the public to help end hunger in America; and

WHEREAS, According to Feeding America, one in eleven

Pennsylvanians and one in eight children are food insecure; and

WHEREAS, Food insecurity, the condition of limited or

uncertain access to adequate food, is associated with numerous

adverse social and health outcomes and is a critical public

health issue; and

WHEREAS, Children who experience hunger have higher levels of

chronic illness, anxiety, depression and behavioral problems

than children receiving a well-balanced diet; and

WHEREAS, Food-insecure older adults are at increased risk of

a range of physical and mental health conditions and

hospitalization; and

