Senate Bill 928 Printer's Number 1087

PENNSYLVANIA, September 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 1087

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

928

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, FONTANA, STEFANO, COSTA AND KEARNEY,

SEPTEMBER 14, 2023

REFERRED TO LAW AND JUSTICE, SEPTEMBER 14, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of April 12, 1951 (P.L.90, No.21), entitled "An

act relating to alcoholic liquors, alcohol and malt and

brewed beverages; amending, revising, consolidating and

changing the laws relating thereto; regulating and

restricting the manufacture, purchase, sale, possession,

consumption, importation, transportation, furnishing, holding

in bond, holding in storage, traffic in and use of alcoholic

liquors, alcohol and malt and brewed beverages and the

persons engaged or employed therein; defining the powers and

duties of the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board; providing

for the establishment and operation of State liquor stores,

for the payment of certain license fees to the respective

municipalities and townships, for the abatement of certain

nuisances and, in certain cases, for search and seizure

without warrant; prescribing penalties and forfeitures;

providing for local option, and repealing existing laws," in

Pennsylvania Liquor Stores, further providing for sales by

Pennsylvania Liquor Stores.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 305(b) and (b.1) of the act of April 12,

1951 (P.L.90, No.21), known as the Liquor Code, are amended to

read:

Section 305. Sales by Pennsylvania Liquor Stores.--* * *

(b) Every Pennsylvania Liquor Store shall sell liquors at

wholesale to hotels, restaurants, clubs, and railroad, pullman

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26