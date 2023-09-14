Senate Bill 930 Printer's Number 1088
PENNSYLVANIA, September 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 1088
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
930
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, FONTANA, TARTAGLIONE, A. WILLIAMS, KANE,
MILLER, BROWN AND COLLETT, SEPTEMBER 14, 2023
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, SEPTEMBER 14, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in reimbursements by Commonwealth and
between school districts, further providing for student-
weighted basic education funding.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 2502.53(b)(1) of the act of March 10,
1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949,
amended July 8, 2022 (P.L.620, No.55), is amended and the
subsection is amended by adding a paragraph to read:
Section 2502.53. Student-Weighted Basic Education Funding.--
* * *
(b) For the 2015-2016 school year and each school year
thereafter, except the 2019-2020 school year which shall be
governed by subsection (b.1), the Commonwealth shall pay to each
school district a basic education funding allocation which shall
consist of the following:
