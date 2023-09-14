Submit Release
Senate Bill 930 Printer's Number 1088

PENNSYLVANIA, September 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 1088

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

930

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, FONTANA, TARTAGLIONE, A. WILLIAMS, KANE,

MILLER, BROWN AND COLLETT, SEPTEMBER 14, 2023

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, SEPTEMBER 14, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in reimbursements by Commonwealth and

between school districts, further providing for student-

weighted basic education funding.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 2502.53(b)(1) of the act of March 10,

1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949,

amended July 8, 2022 (P.L.620, No.55), is amended and the

subsection is amended by adding a paragraph to read:

Section 2502.53. Student-Weighted Basic Education Funding.--

* * *

(b) For the 2015-2016 school year and each school year

thereafter, except the 2019-2020 school year which shall be

governed by subsection (b.1), the Commonwealth shall pay to each

school district a basic education funding allocation which shall

consist of the following:

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

