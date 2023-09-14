Senate Bill 933 Printer's Number 1085

PENNSYLVANIA, September 14 - Assembly. [The eight] Except as provided under paragraph (2),

the thirteen members appointed by the Governor shall serve a

term of three [years, provided that the initial eight members

selected by the Governor shall serve as follows: three

members for one year, three members for two years and two

members for three years as designated by the Governor.]

years.

(2) The initial thirteen members selected by the

Governor on or after the effective date of this paragraph

shall serve as follows: four members for one year, four

members for two years and five members for three years as

designated by the Governor.

(3) Each council shall organize as soon as possible and

shall annually elect a president, vice president and

secretary from the voting members.

* * *

(d) Quorum and time of meetings.--[Six] Eight members of a

council shall constitute a quorum for the purpose of conducting

the business of the council. Each advisory council shall meet at

least quarterly and at other times at the call of the president.

Each advisory council shall conduct meetings in accordance with

65 Pa.C.S. Ch. 7 (relating to open meetings).

* * *

(f) Power and duty of advisory councils.--Each veterans'

home advisory council shall advise the Adjutant General as to

the resident care, management, operation and the [adequacy]

compliance of facilities and services at their respective homes.

(g) Annual reports.--Each advisory council shall submit an

annual report to the department that identifies the work of the

advisory council, includes an overall assessment of the resident

