Senate Resolution 162 Printer's Number 1086

PENNSYLVANIA, September 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 1086

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

162

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY LANGERHOLC, MARTIN, MASTRIANO, VOGEL, DUSH,

PENNYCUICK, BREWSTER, COSTA, TARTAGLIONE AND SANTARSIERO,

SEPTEMBER 14, 2023

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 14, 2023

A RESOLUTION

Designating the month of September 2023 as "Slavic Heritage

Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, The Slavic people immigrated from nations we know

today as Belarus, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic,

Herzegovina, Macedonia, Poland, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia,

Slovenia and Ukraine; and

WHEREAS, Within Senate District 35, from 1880 to 1920,

thousands of immigrants from Slavic countries settled in

Johnstown; and

WHEREAS, These immigrants were attracted by opportunities to

work in the mills and mines; and

WHEREAS, By 1920, 25% of Johnstown's residents were of Slavic

descent; and

WHEREAS, This Commonwealth also served as home to many famous

individuals of Slavic descent, including Mike Ditka, Andy

Warhol, "Pistol" Pete Maravich, Bret Michaels, Governor Tom

Ridge and so many more; and

