Senate Resolution 162 Printer's Number 1086

Senate Resolution 162
PENNSYLVANIA, September 14
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
162
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY LANGERHOLC, MARTIN, MASTRIANO, VOGEL, DUSH,
PENNYCUICK, BREWSTER, COSTA, TARTAGLIONE AND SANTARSIERO,
SEPTEMBER 14, 2023
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 14, 2023
A RESOLUTION
Designating the month of September 2023 as "Slavic Heritage
Month" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, The Slavic people immigrated from nations we know
today as Belarus, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic,
Herzegovina, Macedonia, Poland, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia,
Slovenia and Ukraine; and
WHEREAS, Within Senate District 35, from 1880 to 1920,
thousands of immigrants from Slavic countries settled in
Johnstown; and
WHEREAS, These immigrants were attracted by opportunities to
work in the mills and mines; and
WHEREAS, By 1920, 25% of Johnstown's residents were of Slavic
descent; and
WHEREAS, This Commonwealth also served as home to many famous
individuals of Slavic descent, including Mike Ditka, Andy
Warhol, "Pistol" Pete Maravich, Bret Michaels, Governor Tom
Ridge and so many more; and
