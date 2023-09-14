Senate Bill 931 Printer's Number 1089

PENNSYLVANIA, September 14 - "Program." The School District Shared Services Incentive

Grant Program established under section 1502-N.

Section 1502-N. Establishment and purpose.

The School District Shared Services Incentive Grant Program

is established and shall be administered by the department.

Grants provided under the program shall be used to improve and

enhance the capabilities of school districts through shared

services activities between partners that may include other

school districts, other schools, universities and colleges,

businesses, municipalities, nonprofits and community health

centers to provide agreements for services such as pupil

transportation, purchasing, administration, safety and security,

health services or food services and nutrition.

Section 1503-N. Notice.

By March 1, 2024, and each March 1 thereafter, the department

shall provide information regarding the availability and award

of program grant money on the publicly accessible Internet

website of the department and transmit notice to the Legislative

Reference Bureau for publication in the next available issue of

the Pennsylvania Bulletin.

Section 1504-N. Appropriation.

The General Assembly shall appropriate money as it deems

necessary to pay the costs for the implementation and

administration of this article.

Section 1505-N. Report.

By March 1, 2024, and each March 1 thereafter, the department

shall prepare and submit a report to the General Assembly on the

amount, purpose and recipients of program grant money awarded in

the prior calendar year under this article.

Section 1506-N. Regulations.

20230SB0931PN1089 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30