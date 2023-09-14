Senate Bill 931 Printer's Number 1089
PENNSYLVANIA, September 14 - "Program." The School District Shared Services Incentive
Grant Program established under section 1502-N.
Section 1502-N. Establishment and purpose.
The School District Shared Services Incentive Grant Program
is established and shall be administered by the department.
Grants provided under the program shall be used to improve and
enhance the capabilities of school districts through shared
services activities between partners that may include other
school districts, other schools, universities and colleges,
businesses, municipalities, nonprofits and community health
centers to provide agreements for services such as pupil
transportation, purchasing, administration, safety and security,
health services or food services and nutrition.
Section 1503-N. Notice.
By March 1, 2024, and each March 1 thereafter, the department
shall provide information regarding the availability and award
of program grant money on the publicly accessible Internet
website of the department and transmit notice to the Legislative
Reference Bureau for publication in the next available issue of
the Pennsylvania Bulletin.
Section 1504-N. Appropriation.
The General Assembly shall appropriate money as it deems
necessary to pay the costs for the implementation and
administration of this article.
Section 1505-N. Report.
By March 1, 2024, and each March 1 thereafter, the department
shall prepare and submit a report to the General Assembly on the
amount, purpose and recipients of program grant money awarded in
the prior calendar year under this article.
Section 1506-N. Regulations.
