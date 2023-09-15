Pregelatinized Starch Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Pregelatinized Starch Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The pregelatinized starch market size is expected to reach $2.19 billion in 2027, with a 4.7% CAGR, per TBRC's Pregelatinized Starch Global Market Report 2023.

The growth in the pregelatinized starch market thrives due to cosmetic industry demand. North America is set to lead, with major players like Cargill, ADM, Asahi Kasei, Ingredion, Tereos, Roquette Freres, Agrana, Tate & Lyle, and Avebe.

Pregelatinized Starch Market Segments

• By Source: Corn, Wheat, Potato, Other Sources

• By Form: Flake, Powder

• By Application: Food And Beverage Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Chemical Industry, Cosmetics Industry, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global pregelatinized starch market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Pregelatinized starch is starch that has been boiled, dried, and then extruded in a starch factory, making the starch soluble in cold water. It is a food additive used in puddings, pie fillings, gelatins, and cheesecakes as a thickening and gelling agent.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Pregelatinized Starch Market Trends And Strategies

4. Pregelatinized Starch Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Pregelatinized Starch Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

