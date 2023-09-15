Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market size is expected to reach $3.32 billion in 2027, growing at a 10.1% CAGR, according to TBRC's Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Global Market Report 2023.

The growth in the pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market is driven by rising chronic disease cases. Western Europe is set to lead, with major players including Pfizer, Robert Bosch, Siemens, Novartis, Thermo Fisher Scientific, GlaxoSmithKline, Eli Lilly, Corning, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Lonza Group, GEA Group, and Catalent.

Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market Segments

• By Product: Integrated Continuous System, Control And Software, Semi-Continuous System

• By Therapeutics Type: Large Molecule, Small Molecule

• By Formulation: Solid Formation, Liquid And Semi-Solid Formation

• By Application: Final Drug Product Manufacturing, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Manufacturing

• By End-Users: Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Manufacturing Organization, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing (PCM) is a process of producing pharmaceutical goods from start to finish on a single, straight production line. It is utilized to manufacture active pharmaceutical components by flow chemical transformations and multistep syntheses that can operate for a longer length of time, potentially reducing medicine shortages.

