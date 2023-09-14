The delegation of Turkmenistan took part in the Economic Forum of Central Asian Countries

14/09/2023

On September 14, 2023, the Economic Forum of Central Asian Countries titled “Digital economy, e-commerce and innovation” opened in Dushanbe in the National Library of Tajikistan.

A delegation of Turkmenistan led by the Minister of finance and economy of Turkmenistan S.Joraev participated in the forum. The Turkmen delegation comprised executives and representatives of a number of ministries and state agencies of Turkmenistan.

During the Economic Forum, an exchange of views took place on expanding interaction between the countries on specific projects in the field of technological partnership, as well as the creation of joint ventures.

The main focus of the participants was put on increasing trade turnover between the states of the region and creating favorable conditions, including expanding logistics routes, modernizing existing corridors for the movement of goods and creating new routes.

Representatives of the Turkmen delegation also took part in sessional discussions on the exchange of experience and prospects for cooperation between the countries of the region in the field of digital economy, implementation of the e-government system and innovation.

Within the framework of Economic Forum a presentation of the “smart” city of Arkadag was held.