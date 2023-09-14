Global Transportation Hub Sells Another Five Acres of Land, Reduces Debt By 48 Per Cent

CANADA, September 14 - Released on September 14, 2023

Effective September 14, the Global Transportation Hub Authority (GTH) closed a sale with Cam Transport Ltd. (Cam Transport). The Saskatchewan trucking company purchased five acres of land to support the company's growth.

"The GTH offers the perfect environment to expand our operations," Cam Transport owner Guldeep Romana said. "The ease of access to the bypass to serve our many customers from around the city made our location decision an easy one."

Cam Transport will develop a five acre plot over two years and two phases, starting in 2024. Development will include a truck yard with secure truck and trailer parking and storage, as well as a repair shop, warehouse and offices.

This sale follows near-record activity at the GTH over the 2022-23 fiscal year. Approximately one quarter of the GTH's footprint underwent construction related to road, rail, utility service, or land development.

An upward trend in sales and development has further improved the GTH's financial position: last fiscal year, the GTH reduced its organizational debt by 48 per cent, bringing the debt-to-equity ratio down from 4.23 to 0.79. Revenue increases linked to property taxes are also expected in the coming years.

"Despite concerns about inflation and other economic challenges, the GTH is enjoying consistent and continued success," GTH President and CEO Daniel Hersche said. "We're pleased to welcome Cam Transport - a business aligned with our vision and goals - to the GTH, keeping our forward momentum and creating economic value and impact for Saskatchewan."

"This most recent sale tells the story of a thriving future for both the GTH and for our great province," Minister Responsible for the GTH Joe Hargrave said. "With many more exciting deals in the works, I think the public can look forward to a landmark year at the GTH.

The GTH is an 1,871 acre self-governing inland port and Foreign Trade Zone ideally suited for warehousing, logistics and transportation operations. This five acre sale represents the latest transaction within 283.8 acres that have been sold at the GTH footprint since March 31, 2022. In total, 1010.2 acres have been sold by the GTH since its inception while 497 acres remain for sale, with the remainder of the land dedicated to infrastructure.

