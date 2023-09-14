CANADA, September 14 - Released on September 14, 2023

The Government of Saskatchewan is calling for members of the public to apply to serve on the Accessibility Advisory Committee to support the implementation of The Accessible Saskatchewan Act.

"Serving on the Accessibility Advisory Committee offers its members an opportunity to be part of the team involved in shaping a more inclusive, accessible Saskatchewan," Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky said. "Committee members will lend their insights, experiences, and recommendations as champions of inclusivity to create a province where all people can fully participate in their communities. I encourage residents to apply to serve on the committee and foster a more inclusive and accessible Saskatchewan for persons with disabilities."

Once established, the Accessibility Advisory Committee will provide advice related to the administration of The Accessible Saskatchewan Act, including recommending standards to identify, remove, and prevent accessibility barriers that persons with disabilities experience. At least half of the committee will consist of persons with disabilities or people employed by or associated with organizations that support persons with disabilities.

"Diversity is a guiding principle of the Accessibility Advisory Committee," Makowsky said. "We aim for the committee to achieve a balance of experiences, perspectives, and representations. This aligns with our commitment to the principle of 'Nothing about us, without us,' and ensures that those who are impacted by accessibility challenges remain at the forefront of decision-making."

Applications to the Accessibility Advisory Committee will be reviewed for different criteria, including lived experience with disability, personal and professional experience, and understanding of accessibility barriers. Any Saskatchewan resident over age 18 may apply to serve on the Accessibility Advisory Committee. Terms will last two years, and members can serve a maximum of two consecutive terms. Applications can be made available in alternate formats upon request. The application deadline is October 15, 2023, at 5pm.

To learn more about the Accessibility Advisory Committee or to apply please visit https://accessiblesk.saskatchewan.ca/aac-application.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Media RelationsSocial ServicesReginaPhone: 306-787-3610Email: mediamss@gov.sk.ca