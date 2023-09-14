Governor Abbott Announces Over $154,000 Job Training Grant To Workforce Solutions Panhandle

TEXAS, September 14 - September 14, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced a Skills Development Fund (SDF) grant award totaling $154,985 to Workforce Solutions Panhandle by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC). Through this SDF grant, Workforce Solutions Panhandle will provide 127 new and incumbent workers at Plains Dairy, LLC with customized training in manufacturing, merchandising, forklift operations, transportation, food safety, and other relevant industry areas.



“Investing in our growing, dynamic workforce is crucial to support critical industries in our thriving economy,” said Governor Abbott. “This workforce training grant to Workforce Solutions Panhandle will help Texans in Amarillo increase their jobs skills in high demand industries. I thank the Texas Workforce Commission for their continued work to help develop Texas’ workforce meet the demands of our booming economy.”



“Businesses across the Lone Star State are looking to provide innovative training for new and existing employees,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “Today’s award is a great example of employers who are committed to upskilling their workers to prepare for the growing Texas economy.”



Earlier today, TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III presented the award to representatives from Workforce Solutions Panhandle, Plains Dairy, LLC, and other local partners at a ceremony held at Plains Dairy, LLC in Amarillo.



SDF is the state's workforce training grant program that helps businesses upskill their new or incumbent workforce. In partnership with the public community and technical colleges, workforce development boards, and Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, TWC collaborates to provide customized, innovative training to Texas businesses of all sizes.



The SDF grant program has provided training opportunities in partnership with at least 4,800 employers to upgrade or support the creation of nearly 420,000 jobs throughout Texas since the program's inception in 1996.

