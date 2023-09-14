MISSIONARY DORIS HOWE ENCOURAGES READERS TO CONTINUE DEVELOPING THEIR POSITIVE ATTRIBUTES WITH AND THROUGH HER BOOK
Author Doris Howe introduces the many lives and adventures that Douglas and Amanda Shaw changed and nurtured in her book “The Shaws Multiplied”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Judeo-Christian traditions, the human race originated from Adam and Eve, and such is backed by the Bible in the book of Genesis. Inspired by this, Doris Howe writes the journey of 133 descendants of Douglas and Amanda Shaw in her book “The Shaws Multiplied”.
“The Shaws Multiplied” tells the many and varied stories of each of Douglas and Amanda Shaw’s descendants, detailing their journey and experiences, tackling emotional depth as well as forgiveness and its complexities.
“What sets this book apart is the author’s remarkable ability to weave together multiple perspectives. Through shifting points of view, readers gain intimate insights into the inner thoughts and emotions of each family member. This multi-dimensional approach provides a nuanced understanding of the complexities within the Shaw family, as well as the intricate tapestry of their relationships,” one review says.
Inspirational in many ways, “The Shaws Multiplied” resonates to the readers with its characters as well as thought-provoking themes that depict the human experience.
Doris Howe, a missionary with Youth with A Mission, has been an adoption caseworker for over 24 years. She ministers young women who find themselves in an unplanned pregnancy by praying with them, educating them and, most importantly, loving them. Access more information about her on her website.
Take a step back today, reflect on the self, and grab a copy of this book at Barnes & Noble.
