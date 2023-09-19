County of Kauai, HI, Poised to Innovate Its Approach to Asset Management with OpenGov

The adoption of the software will allow the County to have a comprehensive view of asset condition status and work order data.

HAWAII, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Wanting to find a unified system that would allow it to eliminate the need for spreadsheets and paper-based processes, the County of Kauai began looking for an innovative asset management system. Its search ended with OpenGov , the leader in asset management software for our nation’s local governments.Located in one of the most popular islands in the state of Hawaii, the County of Kauai was looking for a way to improve how it managed assets and work orders. In its search, the County wanted a system that could be a single source of truth for all of its assets, as well as provide greater control over GIS to better leverage the data its work. It also wanted a system that would help it manage assets more efficiently, streamlining data collection for field crews. In making its decision, the distinct features of Cartegraph Asset Management , including its capacity for robust data integration and superior GIS capabilities, set it apart from competitors.With the integration of Cartegraph Asset Management, the County of Kauai will now be equipped with new, modern tools custom-made for asset management, allowing it to eliminate the need for spreadsheets and paper-based systems. The adoption of the software will allow the County to have a comprehensive view of asset condition status and work order data, and give its field staff an intuitive mobile application to help transition away from paper-based systems. Additionally, the ability to sync with the County’s 311 system will help optimize the resident request process.The County of Kauai joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.