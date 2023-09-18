Submit Release
Brattleboro, VT, Aims to Increase Speed and Transparency in the Permitting Process with OpenGov

The Town of Brattleboro will be able to leverage a host of new features and tools to support digital services.

VERMONT, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Looking for a system that would allow it to eliminate paper-based processes and offer an online permit portal to residents, the Town of Brattleboro, VT began searching for a new solution. It found the answer in OpenGov, the leader in permitting and licensing software for our nation’s local governments.

Located in the resident-focused state of Vermont, the Town of Brattleboro is committed to modern governance. In its search for a digital services partner, the Town prioritized finding a system that would allow it to offer online payment options and increase transparency in the status of permits. OpenGov Permitting & Licensing stood out for its product flexibility and commitment to enhancing both external and internal communication.

With the implementation of OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, the Town of Brattleboro will be able to leverage a host of new features and tools to support digital services. The adoption of the new system will help increase the speed of approvals, enhancing service delivery for residents and businesses. Moreover, the added transparency and the ability to make online payments will help improve the user experience substantially for both staff and the general public.

The Town of Brattleboro joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.

About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.

Megan Olson, Senior Manager of Content Marketing
OpenGov
