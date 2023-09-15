Egnyte Earns Top Spot in Multiple G2 Fall Reports
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF., UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Egnyte, the secure platform for content collaboration and governance, today announced that it has been recognized by software marketplace G2 as a category leader and top-ranked vendor in various Fall 2023 reports. The company has once again retained leadership positions in key categories such as Cloud Content Collaboration, Data Governance, Data Security, Data-Centric Security, Encryption Key Management, and Sensitive Data Discovery.
“Organizations need a cloud collaboration platform that they can rely on and trust to protect their data,” said Kris Lahiri, Co-Founder and Chief Security Officer at Egnyte. “We appreciate the continued recognition from G2 for our leading data governance and security solutions, especially since it comes directly from our users.”
G2 evaluates products based on reviews from its user base, in addition to data collected from online sources and social media platforms. Reviewers continue to recognize Egnyte for its secure file sharing capabilities, with notable feedback this quarter including:
● “Everything from the initial setup to security controls and customer service [has] been outstanding in all respects. I would highly recommend Egnyte. It saved me on the maintenance of a file server, on security issues, on software and IT time.”
● “Being able to store files easily keeps our people from having to be computer experts. They can do their job and not worry about uploading files, etc.”
● “I no longer feel anxious or isolated when it comes to managing client and company data – Egnyte gives me the security and sense of connectedness I need by allowing me to store, share, and communicate information securely.”
To learn more about what users have to say about Egnyte, visit our G2 review page.
About Egnyte
Egnyte is the secure multi-cloud platform for content security and governance that enables organizations to better protect and collaborate on their most valuable content. Established in 2008, Egnyte has democratized cloud content security for more than 17,000 organizations, helping customers improve data security, maintain compliance, prevent and detect ransomware threats, and boost employee productivity on any app, any cloud, anywhere. For more information, visit www.egnyte.com.
Elisabeth McFarland
“Organizations need a cloud collaboration platform that they can rely on and trust to protect their data,” said Kris Lahiri, Co-Founder and Chief Security Officer at Egnyte. “We appreciate the continued recognition from G2 for our leading data governance and security solutions, especially since it comes directly from our users.”
G2 evaluates products based on reviews from its user base, in addition to data collected from online sources and social media platforms. Reviewers continue to recognize Egnyte for its secure file sharing capabilities, with notable feedback this quarter including:
● “Everything from the initial setup to security controls and customer service [has] been outstanding in all respects. I would highly recommend Egnyte. It saved me on the maintenance of a file server, on security issues, on software and IT time.”
● “Being able to store files easily keeps our people from having to be computer experts. They can do their job and not worry about uploading files, etc.”
● “I no longer feel anxious or isolated when it comes to managing client and company data – Egnyte gives me the security and sense of connectedness I need by allowing me to store, share, and communicate information securely.”
To learn more about what users have to say about Egnyte, visit our G2 review page.
About Egnyte
Egnyte is the secure multi-cloud platform for content security and governance that enables organizations to better protect and collaborate on their most valuable content. Established in 2008, Egnyte has democratized cloud content security for more than 17,000 organizations, helping customers improve data security, maintain compliance, prevent and detect ransomware threats, and boost employee productivity on any app, any cloud, anywhere. For more information, visit www.egnyte.com.
Elisabeth McFarland
Egnyte
+1 919-360-9733
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn