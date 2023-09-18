Grammy-Nominated Artist, Producer Shawn Rivera & Singer, Songwriter Norm Adams Unite to Form Pop/R&B Duo NASRUS
Anticipated Single Has Terrestrial Radio Abuzz
Our collaboration is something we've been wanting to do for a long time. This project just feels different for us.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Two extraordinary talents in the music industry, Grammy-nominated recording artist and producer Shawn Rivera, formerly of the 90’s R&B group Az Yet, and acclaimed singer-songwriter-producer Norm Adams, renowned for his duets with Julia Robertson of the 90’s girl group Ex-Girlfriend, have come together to create a mesmerizing collaborative pop/R&B group known as NASRUS (Norm Adams + Shawn Rivera = US). The dynamic duo is set to hit radio stations and streaming platforms with their debut single, “NEUROTIC GODDESS”, scheduled for release on September 19, 2023, distributed by Sony/The Orchard.
— Norm Adams & Shawn Rivera of NASRUS
Shawn Rivera, celebrated for his soulful vocals and remarkable production skills, has left an indelible mark on the music world throughout his career. As a founding member of the acclaimed R&B group Az Yet, Shawn scored a Billboard #1 R&B hit with the Babyface penned, “Last Night” and earned a Grammy nomination for their smash cover of the Chicago classic, "Hard To Say I'm Sorry". Rivera's songwriting prowess and versatile artistry continue to inspire fans worldwide. Norm Adams, a seasoned singer-songwriter with an impressive catalog of hits, has made a name for himself with his powerful vocal range and heartfelt lyrics. Norm is highly respected among his peers as a ‘songwriter’s songwriter’. Best known for his collaborations with Julia Robertson of the chart-topping girl group Ex-Girlfriend, Adams has consistently delivered soul-stirring performances that resonate deeply with listeners.
Together, Norm Adams and Shawn Rivera have formed NASRUS, a pop/R&B powerhouse that promises to redefine the genre with their unique blend of soulful melodies, captivating harmonies, and insightful lyrics. Their debut single, "Neurotic Goddess," showcases their undeniable chemistry and musical synergy, setting the stage for a remarkable journey into the realm of contemporary pop/R&B music. "Neurotic Goddess" is an upbeat dance/club anthem that serves as a cautionary tale about the danger of infatuation. With their exceptional vocal talents and compelling storytelling, NASRUS invites listeners to embark on an explosive journey that transcends the boundaries of traditional pop and R&B.
Throughout the month of October, NASRUS will be performing "Neurotic Goddess" on morning television programs all over the country, including KTNV ABC13 Las Vegas, NV, KGUN ABC9 Tucson, AZ, WTMJ NBC4 Milwaukee, WI and WFTS ABC Action News, Ch 28 in Tampa, FL
"We're thrilled to share our music with the world as NASRUS," says Shawn Rivera. "This project is a testament to our passion for creating music that tells authentic stories, which will resonate with people on many different levels." Norm Adams adds, "Collaborating with Shawn has been an incredible experience. Our shared vision for NASRUS has allowed us to explore new creative horizons, and we can't wait to unveil 'Neurotic Goddess' to radio and our fans." ‘Neurotic Goddess’ is poised to make a significant impact on the dance music scene, further solidifying Shawn Rivera and Norm Adams as industry titans in their own right and are a formidable, multi-genre, musical force. NASRUS is currently in post-production on the official "Neurotic Goddess" music video, which has an anticipated release date of October 3, 2023. #NASRUS #NeuroticGoddess, #NewMusic, #NormAdams, #ShawnRivera.
CONTACT: info@nasrus.com
Follow NASRUS on Social Media:
Instagram, Threads and X (formerly Twitter)-@nasrusmusic
Facebook- NASRUS
Danielle Lima Holland
Spin It PR Media
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other
NASRUS- "Neurotic Goddess" Sneek Peek