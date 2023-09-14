City of Pasadena, CA, Increases Budget Transparency for Residents by Expanding Partnership with OpenGov

The City of Pasadena will benefit from the software’s accessible online budget book, as well as the ability to get real-time updates to budget adjustments.

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Pasadena, CA has expanded its partnership with OpenGov , the leading software provider for local government, to upgrade its budgeting system to provide greater transparency for residents and greater efficiency for staff.Home to the historic Rose Bowl Stadium and Rose Parade, the City of Pasadena has long been a leader in adopting new technologies to help better serve its residents. The City already has strong partnerships with cutting edge vendors, including OpenGov, which it has been working with for its procurement needs since last year.With the implementation of OpenGov Budgeting & Planning , the City of Pasadena will benefit from the software’s accessible online budget book, as well as the ability to get real-time updates to budget adjustments, allowing for fast, accurate budget forecasting for important line items in the City’s budget.The City of Pasadena joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.