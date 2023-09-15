Pathformance Technologies Announces Launch of Pathformance Elevate, a Preferred Partner Program for AdTech Agencies
"We're excited to launch Pathformance Elevate and welcome AdTech agencies to the Pathformance family. "We aim to provide partners with the tools, insights, and support they need.”NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pathformance Technologies, a leading provider of comprehensive measurement solutions and consumer activation strategies, is excited to introduce its new Preferred Partner Program, Pathformance Elevate, designed to enhance collaboration and drive success for AdTech agencies.
— COO Chris Bedford
With the increasing fragmentation in retail marketing and media strategies, collaboration and access to actionable insights are paramount for CPG brands and activation agencies. Pathformance's Elevate program is set to revolutionize the way AdTech agencies approach measurement and campaign activation strategies.
Key Benefits for Preferred Partners:
Deeper Insights: Preferred Partners gain access to in-depth data analytics and reporting, empowering them to make data-driven decisions that optimize campaign performance.
Early Access to Reports: Stay ahead of industry trends with exclusive early access to our latest reports and research findings, ensuring your agency remains at the forefront of the digital advertising landscape.
Customized Support: Enjoy dedicated support and guidance from our team of experts, tailored to your agency's unique needs and objectives.
Networking Opportunities: Join a community of like-minded professionals, fostering valuable connections and partnerships within the AdTech industry.
Enhanced Training: Access specialized training sessions and resources to elevate your team's skillset and knowledge.
Pathformance is proud to announce the promotion of Amanda Adams to the role of Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Communications. In her new role, Amanda will be responsible for spearheading the Pathformance Elevate program, further solidifying Pathformance's commitment to collaborative success within the AdTech community.
"We're excited to launch Pathformance Elevate and welcome AdTech agencies into our extended Pathformance family," said COO Chris Bedford. "With this program, we aim to provide our partners with the tools, insights, and support they need to excel in the ever-evolving digital advertising landscape. We believe that together, we can achieve exceptional results for our clients."
Pathformance invites AdTech agencies to join the Preferred Partner Program and unlock the full potential of their campaigns. For more information about the program or to express your interest, please contact Amanda Adams at amanda@pathformance.com.
About Pathformance:
Pathformance is a leading provider of comprehensive measurement solutions and consumer activation strategies in the CPG and retail industry. Our mission is to empower businesses with data-driven insights, enabling them to make informed decisions, drive results, and achieve their marketing objectives. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Pathformance is helping brands and agencies unlock the power of integration with a comprehensive platform for retail media, measurement, audiences, and media deployment.
For Media Inquiries:
Sally Lossing
sally@pathformance.com
Amanda Adams
Pathformance Technologies Inc.
amanda@pathformance.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn