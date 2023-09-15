Footsteps2Brilliance Announces Recipients of the Inaugural "Lifetime Leader in Latino Education Award"
In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, Footsteps2Brilliance announces national recipients of the first-ever "Lifetime Leader in Latino Education Award."
This award pays tribute to the tireless educators who are making profound impacts in Latino education. Their unwavering commitment and passion have touched countless lives.”WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, Footsteps2Brilliance is proud to announce the national recipients of the first-ever "Lifetime Leader in Latino Education Award." This prestigious accolade celebrates educational leaders who have showcased exemplary dedication to enhancing the literary achievements of the Latino community.
Ilene Rosenthal, CEO of Footsteps2Brilliance, shared, "This award pays tribute to the tireless educators who are making profound impacts in Latino education. Their unwavering commitment and passion have touched countless lives, and it's our honor to shine a light on their contributions."
The esteemed recipients of the "Lifetime Leader in Latino Education Award" for 2023 are:
• Ted Alejandre, San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools
• Dr. Cuauhtémoc Avila, Superintendent, Rialto USD
• Kathryn Brady, Early Literacy Coordinator, Fitchburg Public Schools
• Karina E. Chapa, Executive Director TABE
• Dr. Darryl J. Henson, Superintendent, Marlin ISD
• Yasmin Elizabeth Hernández-Manno, President, New Jersey ALAS
• Dr. Martinrex Kedziora, Superintendent, Moreno Valley USD
• Dr. Karla Loria, Superintendent, Adams County SD 14
• Dr. Raul Maldonado, Superintendent, Palmdale SD
• Dr. Brian Markarian, Superintendent, Hawthorne SD
• Dr. Barbara Nemko, Superintendent, Napa County Office of Education
• Dr. Diego R. Ochoa, Superintendent, San Mateo-Foster City SD
• Dr. Maria G. Ott, Education Administration Chair and Professor of Clinical Education USC
• Carol Richardson, ESL Executive Director, Memphis-Shelby County Schools
• Dr. Jesus Arturo Vaca, Superintendent, Somis Union SD
In the coming weeks, Footsteps2Brilliance will be featuring these educators on its social media platforms, providing a closer look at their achievements and the impact they've made in their respective communities.
"We recognize that educators play a foundational role in shaping the future of our young learners," says Rosenthal.
"Celebrating their accomplishments during National Hispanic Heritage Month is a testament to our commitment to literacy and education in the US."
About Footsteps2Brilliance:
Footsteps2Brilliance is the breakthrough solution proven to increase kindergarten readiness and 3rd grade reading proficiency by engaging all stakeholders to accelerate student learning. We make it easy for teachers to address the current demand for bilingual English and Spanish support, personalized learning, science-based literacy instruction, and actionable data. Best of all, Footsteps2Brilliance can be used at school or at home on any device with or without an internet connection. To learn more, visit https://footsteps2brilliance.com.
