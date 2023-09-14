Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,631 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,050 in the last 365 days.

Sep. 14, 2023 - TWC Awards More Than $56,000 in Training Grant to Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas and Local Partners

Date: Sep. 14, 2023

Media Contact: press@twc.texas.gov
Phone: 512-463-8556

AUSTIN ⎯ The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) has awarded Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas a $56,172 High Demand Job Training (HDJT) grant to prepare area workers for long-term, high-demand careers. 

"The High Demand Job Training grant program is helping to address critical skills gaps in Texas’ expanding workforce,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas and its community partners are strengthening this important segment of the workforce with new resources and training opportunities.”

Workforce Solutions Deep East will use the grant in partnership with Jasper Economic Development Corporation and Deep East Texas College and Career Academy to help train 30 local students from six surrounding school districts for careers in high-demand occupations such as network computer systems and computer user support.

TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel presented the award at a ceremony attended by state and local officials, school staff, and Career and Technical Education students at Jasper High School.

About HDJT:
The HDJT grant program is part of TWC’s statewide effort to support collaboration between Workforce Development Boards and local economic development entities. These partnerships help create job training programs that prepare individuals across Texas communities for high-demand occupations. For more on this training program, businesses are encouraged to contact their local Workforce Solutions office or visit the High Demand Job Training Program webpage

###mjm

Texas Workforce Commission is a state agency dedicated to helping Texas employers, workers, and communities prosper economically. For details on TWC and its services in coordination with its local workforce development boards network, call 800-628-5115 or visit https://twc.texas.gov/. Subscribe to email updates to receive notifications about TWC programs and services.

 

You just read:

Sep. 14, 2023 - TWC Awards More Than $56,000 in Training Grant to Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas and Local Partners

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more