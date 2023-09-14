Sep. 14, 2023 - TWC Awards More Than $56,000 in Training Grant to Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas and Local Partners

Date: Sep. 14, 2023

AUSTIN ⎯ The Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) has awarded Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas a $56,172 High Demand Job Training ( HDJT ) grant to prepare area workers for long-term, high-demand careers.

"The High Demand Job Training grant program is helping to address critical skills gaps in Texas’ expanding workforce,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas and its community partners are strengthening this important segment of the workforce with new resources and training opportunities.”

Workforce Solutions Deep East will use the grant in partnership with Jasper Economic Development Corporation and Deep East Texas College and Career Academy to help train 30 local students from six surrounding school districts for careers in high-demand occupations such as network computer systems and computer user support.

TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel presented the award at a ceremony attended by state and local officials, school staff, and Career and Technical Education students at Jasper High School.

About HDJT :

The HDJT grant program is part of TWC ’s statewide effort to support collaboration between Workforce Development Boards and local economic development entities. These partnerships help create job training programs that prepare individuals across Texas communities for high-demand occupations. For more on this training program, businesses are encouraged to contact their local Workforce Solutions office or visit the High Demand Job Training Program webpage.

