Sagewise MIC Introduces the Mortgage Rate Defender HELOC: Easing the Financial Burden for Many Canadian Homeowners

We understand the financial pressure homeowners are under these days, and my team wanted to create a HELOC that could provide homeowners peace of mind while helping them stay afloat,” — Dr. Abraham King

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Since March 2, 2022, the Bank of Canada has increased interest rates ten times, and homeowners in Canada's bustling cities grapple with rising expenses and increased mortgage payments due to these soaring interest rates. Sagewise Mortgage Investment Corporation (MIC) has responded to the ongoing challenges by launching its innovative Mortgage Rate Defender Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC).

Amidst these trying times, Sagewise MIC recognizes the financial burden many homeowners face, and their goal is to provide a solution that offers them peace of mind and economic stability during this crisis.

"We understand the financial pressure homeowners are under these days, and my team wanted to create a HELOC that could provide homeowners peace of mind while helping them stay afloat," said Dr. Abraham King, CEO of Sagewise Mortgage Investment Corporation and Sagewise Capital Corporation.

Sagewise MIC's Mortgage Rate Defender (MRD) HELOC offers homeowners a streamlined process to access up to $75,000 without the hassle of cumbersome income documents and, in some cases, no appraisals required to get approved. MRD HELOC interest rates start at 9.99% per annum and are fixed for at least two years, giving homeowners a stable and low repayment.

One notable advantage of the MRD HELOC is that homeowners can access these funds without disrupting their existing first mortgage, providing an added layer of financial flexibility.

The MRD HELOC accommodates diverse scenarios and caters to different lifestyle preferences. Some homeowners may require a lump sum upfront to cover unexpected expenses, consolidate debts, or fund home renovation projects; some may prefer to schedule a withdrawal of $1,000.00 from the HELOC to help reduce their monthly mortgage burden.

Sagewise MIC is pleased to announce the availability of the Mortgage Rate Defender HELOC in Ontario and Alberta with plans for expansion into Quebec and other provinces in the near future. This strategic expansion will enable more Canadian homeowners to have access to the help they need so they can focus on their families and continue living in the homes they love.

Learn more at www.mortgageratedefender.com.

4080 Confederation Parkway Unit 402.

Mississauga, Ontario. L5B 0G1

License#12709

Mortgage Rate Defender