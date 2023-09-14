Latest Skillable G2 badges highlight its strengths in Virtual Labs, Usability and User Adoption

Our users not only love the Skillable platform, but they are actually using it, which is a particular challenge for most L&D teams.” — Chris McCarthy, CEO of Skillable

NEW PORT RICHEY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Skillable, the leading technology platform for hands-on learning experiences, has achieved new levels of customer satisfaction and adoption in G2’s Fall 2023 reports, earning 37 badges across Virtual Labs, Usability, User Adoption and more. This is the most that the company has achieved in a quarter and brings Skillable’s total count to 170 badges since Fall 2020.

Notably, Skillable is ranked as the “Easiest to Use” in Virtual IT Labs software, highlighting how intuitive its development and launch platforms are for content builders, users and admins. Skillable is also ranked top in Usability and has the Highest User Adoption in the Enterprise space. Moreover, it is a nine-time leader in the Virtual IT Labs category. As one user of Skillable shared, “Quick and understandable…It is intuitive and easy to work. I don't think there is any other provider that does the same for less.”

Chris McCarthy, Chief Executive Officer of Skillable, said, “What the G2 reviews and badges highlight is how easy it is to integrate hands-on experiences with Skillable into your regular learning. Our users not only love the Skillable platform, but they are actually using it, which is a particular challenge for most L&D teams.”

A third of employees feel frustrated and lack motivation to train, with a quarter stating that they quickly forget training material. For compliance training, 15 % of employees say that they rush through without actively engaging with the content — a significant vulnerability for essential training in data protection and cybersecurity. Virtual labs and challenges offer a fresh take on traditional L&D programs, helping individuals to deepen their skills in a live practice environment.

As another G2 reviewer states, “Skillable is one of the best platforms for enhancing your skills… It offers a wide variety of virtual lab environments for various courses…It makes it easier to learn new technologies.”

Chris continued, “Skillable is proving that hands-on learning is a critical part of the modern L&D strategy and our efforts to expand our customer market have been positive, with notable new badges from customers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.”

