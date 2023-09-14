SINAI RESIDENCES BOCA RATON TAKES TOP SPOT ON FORTUNE MAGAZINE’S 2023 BEST WORKPLACES IN AGING SERVICES LIST
Continuing Care Retirement Community Ranked First for Creating a Positive and Engaging Work Environment and Highlights Satisfied Employees
I’m thrilled to know Sinai Residences is ranked number one for satisfied employees. Our success as a senior living community can be directly attributed to our outstanding staff members.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine announced today that Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca Raton has been ranked first for 2023 Best Workplaces in Aging Service™. Earning this top spot means Sinai Residences, a not-for-profit continuing care retirement community, is the best aging services providers to work for in the country. Sinai Residences specifically falls in the small-medium size category with less than 1,000 employees. The highly regarded annual list recognizes companies that are creating a positive and engaging work environment for their employees.
— Rachel Blumberg, President & CEO, Sinai Residences
The Best Workplaces in Aging Services award is based on the analysis of survey responses from more than 168,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the aging services industry. According to the survey, 91 percent of employees at Sinai Residences said it is a great place to work; this compares to 57 percent of employees at a typical US-based company. Further, 94 percent of employees reported feeling like they make a difference at work; 93 percent feel good about the ways Sinai Residences contributes to the community; and 92 percent stated they were made to feel welcome when joining the company.
“As President and CEO of a senior living community, my job is to serve the residents, their families, and our staff,” said Rachel Blumberg, President & CEO, Sinai Residences. “I believe that happy employees lead to happy residents. I’m thrilled to know Sinai Residences is ranked number one for satisfied employees. Our success as a senior living community can be directly attributed to our outstanding staff members.”
Sinai Residences is a five-star, not-for-profit continuing care retirement community located on the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County campus. The facility, which has assets of over $450 million and exceeds one-million square feet, contains 345 Independent Living Luxury Apartments, 48 Assisted Living Suites, 60 Single Occupancy Skilled Nursing/Rehabilitation Rooms and 24 Memory Care Units. Sinai Residences, developed by Federation CCRC Development, is an independent 501(c)(3) and is associated with the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County. The continuing care retirement community’s accomplishment as a nationally ranked top workplace reflects the commitment of its leadership as well as its staff.
“Being named number one on Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Aging Services list is a great honor for the entire Sinai Residences team,” said Wes Finch, Chairperson of Sinai Residences Board of Managers. “It is wonderful to see that our team’s leadership, spirit, mutual respect and dedication to quality work and service has been recognized by such an esteemed source.”
The Fortune Best Workplaces in Aging Services list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.
Blumberg was recently named the 2023 Executive of the Year by LeadingAge Florida, the state’s only association representing the entire continuum of care for aging services. She was recognized for her leadership, community involvement, positive attitude, constant search for innovation, ability to motivate and transform those around her, and willingness to take on new roles and responsibilities. Sinai Residences also received the 2022 LeadingAge Florida Innovation Award for using new technologies and best practices that enable staff to spend more time nurturing resident relationships, to ensure resident health and safety, to drive operational efficiencies, and to become the first senior living community in the world to deploy newly available technologies.
About Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca Raton
Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca Raton is a not-for-profit continuing care retirement community developed by Federation CCRC Development, an independent 501(c)(3) associated with the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County. Highly secure, with restricted gated access, Sinai is located on the 100-acre Federation campus, the largest land-based Federation in the country. Sinai provides a superior lifestyle for active adults through a focus on wellness, health services and a wide variety of sophisticated activities. While guided by Jewish faith and heritage, Sinai’s progressive senior living community in Boca Raton welcomes people of all faiths, beliefs and cultures. Learn more at www.SinaiResidences.com.
About the Best Workplaces in Aging Services™
Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces in Aging Services by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more 168,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the aging services industry. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work® Trust Index™ survey. Great Place to Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees, this year alone. Read the full methodology.
About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
About Activated Insights®
Activated Insights® (an HCP company) is the senior care division of Great Place to Work and provides employee and resident surveys to aging services provides. Through HCP’s recent acquisition of Activated Insights and Pinnacle Quality Insight, Activated Insights now provides the largest data set in post-acute care, along with training and reputation management. With an expertise in senior care, Activated Insights is committed to transforming the aging experience by impacting the lives of seniors, families, staff, and others in senior care through research, data, and technology. Learn more at activatedinsights.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
