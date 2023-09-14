Governor Abbott Appoints Three To OneStar Foundation

TEXAS, September 14 - September 14, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Elexis Grimes and Marlene S. McMichael and appointed Adrianna Cuéllar Rojas to the OneStar Foundation for terms set to expire on March 15, 2026. The OneStar Foundation provides technical assistance, education, information, and other support to Texas’ extensive volunteer community and works to improve and strengthen the state’s volunteerism and community service infrastructure.

Elexis Grimes of Cedar Park is the managing director of the support services of Aperture, LLC, and served as a school board member of Leander Independent School District (ISD) from 2018-2022. She is a former member of the National Society for Minorities in Hospitality and served on the steering and financial committees for Leander ISD. She is a volunteer for the Greater Leander FFA and Reveal Resource Center and previously volunteered with CARES. Grimes received a Bachelor of Science from New Mexico State University.

Marlene S. McMichael of Georgetown currently co-hosts a radio talk show on The Bridge Austin. She spent many years as a government affairs specialist in Austin and Washington, D.C. She is actively involved in her community’s nonprofit sector, having served on local boards and commissions. McMichael received a Bachelor of Applied Arts and Science from Texas State University, graduating Summa Cum Laude, and she earned a certified public manager designation from the William P. Hobby Center for Public Service.

Adrianna Cuéllar Rojas of Austin is CEO of TexProtects. She is a steering committee member of the Austin Community Foundation’s Hispanic Impact Fund and the fundraising chair of Foundation Communities. Rojas received a Bachelor of Arts from Trinity University and a Master of Public Affairs from the LBJ School of Public Affairs at The University of Texas at Austin.