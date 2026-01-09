Governor Abbott Names Williams Chair, Appoints Lewis, Cardenas To Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation Board Of Directors

TEXAS, January 9 - January 9, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott named Lemuel Williams, Jr. as chair of the Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation Board of Directors and appointed David Lewis and reappointed Valerie Vargas Cardenas to the board for terms set to expire on February 1, 2031. The Board oversees the provision of affordable housing for low-income Texans.

Lemuel Williams, Jr. of Austin is the senior director of technology alliances for Atos IT Solutions and Services, Inc. He is the vice-chair of the Board of Directors of Amplify Credit Union, where he also serves as chair of the loan committee. He previously served as an executive board member of the Future Forum of the LBJ Presidential Library and served as an appointee on the City of Austin Technology and Telecommunications Commission. Williams received a Bachelor of Arts in Geography and Information Systems from The University of Texas (UT) at Austin.

David Lewis of Austin is the president and managing member of Montlake Capital Management, LLC. He is a past director and past president of the Chartered Financial Analysts (CFA) Society of Dallas–Fort Worth and past director and past vice president of the Seattle CFA Society. He serves as the president’s council representative to the CFA Institute for the Central and Southwest U.S. Region and advocacy chair of the CFA Societies Texas. Lewis received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from UT Austin and a Master of Business Administration from Southern Methodist University.

Valerie Vargas Cardenas of San Juan is the executive vice president of Mortgage Banking operations for Texas National Bank. She currently serves as chairman of the Planning and Zoning Commission for the City of San Juan and is a member of the Hidalgo County Prosperity Task Force Housing Committee. She is also a member of the Rio Grande Valley Builders Association and the Greater McAllen Association of REALTORS. Cardenas received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing from St. Edward’s University.