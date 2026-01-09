Governor Abbott Appoints Six To Texas Agriculture Finance Authority

TEXAS, January 9 - January 9, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Nelda Barrera, Colby McClendon, and Scott Frazier to the Texas Agriculture Finance Authority for terms set to expire on January 1, 2027. Additionally, the Governor appointed Zachary Davis, Justin Tucker, and Tommy Henderson to the authority for terms set to expire on January 1, 2028. The Authority is created to provide financial assistance for the expansion, development, and diversification of production, processing, marketing, and export of Texas agricultural products.

Nelda Barrera of McAllen is retired. She previously served as a field representative for the Texas Department of Agriculture. She is a board member of the Hidalgo County Farm Bureau, and the Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show. Additionally, Barrera is an event coordinator and fundraising chair for the South Texas Cattlemen’s Round Up. Barrera received a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science from Sam Houston State University (SHSU) and a master’s degree in agriculture science/horticulture from Texas A&M University (TAMU) – Kingsville.

Colby McClendon of Lavon is a farmer and the owner of McClendon Farms. He is a board member of the Bear Creek Special Utility District and the Texas Farm Bureau Collin County and member of the LA3 Regional Committee for the United States Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency and Texas Wheat Producers.

Scott Frazier of Chapman Ranch is the partner and manager of Scott and Kacy Frazier Farms, Frazier Ag Service, and Thunder Cattle Company. He is the president of the Nueces County Farm Bureau Board of Directors, board member of the National Sorghum Producers, and member of the London Independent School District Board of Trustees. Frazier received a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Education from TAMU.

Zachary Davis of Decatur is a county extension agent for the Texas A&M AgriLife in Denton County. He is also the district director for the Texas County Agriculture Agents Association and a member of the National Association of County Agricultural Agents. Additionally, he is the president of the Greenwood/Slidell Buyers Association and a board member for the Texas Farm Bureau and the Wise County Youth Fair. Davis received a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture Leadership and Development from TAMU and a Master of Agriculture Science from TAMU – Kingsville.

Justin Tucker of Cameron is the senior vice president and an agriculture and commercial lender at First National Bank of Bastrop at the Falls County Branch. Tucker received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and an Executive Master of Business Administration in Banking and Financial Institutions from SHSU and is an alum of the Southwest Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University Cox School of Business

Tommy Henderson of Byers is farmer and rancher. He is a director of the Clay County Farm Bureau Board and a former member of the Texas Oklahoma Boundary Commission. Henderson received a Bachelor of Science in Agronomy from TAMU.