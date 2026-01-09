Governor Abbott Delivers Remarks At Newly Founded Post Oak Ridge State Park

TEXAS, January 9 - January 9, 2026 | Lampasas, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today joined a group of sportsmen and delivered remarks at the newly founded Post Oak Ridge State Park in Lampasas.

"I want to thank the voters for passing the constitutional amendment that allowed not just the creation of this park, but allows us to be able to create parks like this for many years going forward," said Governor Abbott. “ It’s important that every family in our state and every child in our state is going to have access to more parks like this. This is a great day for the future of Texas and for the future of Texas generations.”

The Governor was joined by Texas Parks and Wildlife (TPWD) Executive Director David Yoskowitz, TPWD Commission Chairman Paul Foster, Senator Charles Perry, Representative Armando Walle, other state and local officials, and Texas sportsmen.

During his remarks, the Governor reminisced on his time growing up in East Texas as a Boy Scout exploring the majesty that Texas has to offer and learning how to care and respect the outdoors. Additionally, Governor Abbott thanked Texas voters and the legislature for creating the $1 billion Centennial Parks Fund so that every Texas family can have that same experience and make a connection to the outdoors and heritage of our great state.

The Centennial Parks Fund was established in 2023 as a constitutional amendment through voter approval of Proposition 14. The legislature appropriated $1 billion to the fund to be used for the creation and improvement of state parks. Post Oak Ridge State Park is one of three properties acquired by the fund.

