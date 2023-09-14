USS Florida arrives in Tromsø

While in Tromsø, USS Florida will host distinguished visitors for a tour, further strengthening the U.S. and Norwegian partnership. This marks the first visit made by a SSGN submarine to Norway.

“We are grateful to Norway for allowing USS Florida to conduct a port visit to Tromsø. Stops like these ensure that the submarine and her crew are able to continue their mission of promoting security and stability in the region,” said Rear Adm. Stephen Mack, director of Maritime Operations, U.S. Naval Forces Europe/Africa. “We are excited to welcome distinguished visitors aboard while in Tromsø, as a visible demonstration of the strength of the U.S.-Norway partnership, and we look forward to continuing to operate with our long-standing NATO Ally as we work together towards our shared goals.”

Prior to Tromsø, Florida conducted a regularly scheduled visit to Naples, Italy in August 2023.

While in port, Florida’s crew will have the opportunity to experience the rich culture of Tromsø, and build relationships with the local population.

For over 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) has forged strategic relationships with allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.

Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.