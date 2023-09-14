Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,570 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,156 in the last 365 days.

Northbound Interstate 29 Lane Reduction Planned North of Renner

For Immediate Release:  Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023

Contact:  Keith G. Voegeli, Highway Maintenance Supervisor, 605-367-4970

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – On Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, maintenance work is scheduled on the Weigh-in-Motion (WIM) Scale on Interstate 29. During the hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) maintenance crews will work on the WIM Scale three miles north of the Renner exit (exit 86). During this maintenance operation, northbound I-29 will be reduced to one lane of travel for approximately one mile. 

Motorists are urged to use caution and reduce their speed while traveling through the work zone.   

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-

You just read:

Northbound Interstate 29 Lane Reduction Planned North of Renner

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more