Northbound Interstate 29 Lane Reduction Planned North of Renner

For Immediate Release: Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023

Contact: Keith G. Voegeli, Highway Maintenance Supervisor, 605-367-4970

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – On Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, maintenance work is scheduled on the Weigh-in-Motion (WIM) Scale on Interstate 29. During the hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) maintenance crews will work on the WIM Scale three miles north of the Renner exit (exit 86). During this maintenance operation, northbound I-29 will be reduced to one lane of travel for approximately one mile.

Motorists are urged to use caution and reduce their speed while traveling through the work zone.

