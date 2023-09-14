Superior Felt & Filtration Expands U.S. Contract Manufacturing Plant(s)
Adds Filter Media Pleating and Pinsonic Lamination Services to Injection Molding OperationMCHENRY, IL, USA, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Superior Felt & Filtration expands operations with new pinsonic lamination, automation, and inline pleating to its current injection molding (PIM) capabilities. With a highly expert and collaborative research and development team, Superior is committed to advancing medical filtration technology and providing lifesaving air & liquid filtration solutions to serve global markets.
"We are changing the paradigm for medical filtration sourcing in the United States. Superior is competing and winning against Asian based filtration manufacturers. We will continue to expand to provide a wider array of services that support the growing needs of the air and liquid filtration markets.” said Dennis Cook, CEO of Superior Felt & Filtration. “Providing high-quality medical filtration solutions in the MedTech areas: Anesthesia and Ventilator Circuit Filters, Capnography Sample Line Filters, Insufflation Filters, Bacterial/Viral Filters, Medical Suction Filters, Heat Moisture Exchange (HME) Filters, Syringe Filters, Smoke Evacuation Filters, and of course various Liquid Filters; just to mention a few”, he added.
SF&F stocks hundreds of various grades of filter media such as micron and CFM rated felts and is the exclusive North American distributor and converter of Technostat®, high-efficiency electrostatically charged filter media used in medical air applications. Lastly, Superior Felt and Filtration offers Trupor®, a revolutionary FDA grade liquid filtration membrane media used in critical micron and submicron applications. SF&F can incorporate these technical filtration medias into finished plastic injected parts and sub-assemblies.
About Superior Felt & Filtration
Superior Felt & Filtration is an ISO13485 certified manufacturing leader in technical nonwovens and filter media for air and liquid filtration technology. Stocking one of North America’s largest inventories of US-manufactured technical nonwovens and filtration media, Superior Felt & Filtration provides onshore solutions for medical and other industries. The company provides full-service support from concept to completion that include: plastic injection molding to assembly of finished goods including capabilities of adhesive coating, slitting, die cutting, ultra-sonic lamination, pleating, private labeling, 3D printing, and rapid prototyping. Learn more at https://www.superiorfelt.com/markets-served/medical-nonwovens-filters/
