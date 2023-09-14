MDC will hold Basic Kayaking classes Sept. 20 at Creve Coeur Lake

Body

CREVE COEUR, Mo.— Kayaking is more popular than ever. With crisp air and an ever-changing palate of colors just ahead, autumn in the Show-Me-State is one of the best seasons to do anything outdoors—and taking a kayak for a spin is no exception.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) wants help newcomers to kayaking by offering two Basic Kayaking Wednesday, Sept. 20 at Creve Coeur Lake Memorial Park in Creve Coeur. The morning class will be held from 10 a.m.-noon, and the afternoon class will be 1-3 p.m. Both classes are identical so participants should choose based on their time preference.

These programs will enable participants to learn about paddling equipment, paddling safety, and how to paddle a kayak on a lake. All equipment will be provided.

Participants should meet near the Taco Bell Pavilion on the southeast side of Creve Coeur Lake. Attendees must be at least 11 years old and able to swim to participate in this event. All participants should be prepared to get wet. Closed toe shoes are required. Those under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

The Basic Kayaking classes are free, however online preregistration is required using the following links:

Creve Coeur Lake Memorial Park is located on Marine Drive, off the Creve Coeur Expressway (Highway 141).

