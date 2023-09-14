U.S. Highway 83 Corridor Reconstruction Project Earns SDDOT Top 12 Honors in America’s Transportation Awards

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023

Contact: Julie Stevenson, Strategic Communications Coordinator, 605-773-2898

PIERRE, SD — On Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) unveiled the Top 12 contenders competing for two national 2023 America’s Transportation Awards. After four rigorous regional competitions earlier this year, state departments of transportation from South Dakota, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, and Vermont emerged with the top scores, earning their spots in this year's distinguished Top 12 list.

“Earning regional recognition, and now advancing into the Top 12 national competition, is a testament to our dedicated employees across the state who work diligently to plan and deliver innovative transportation projects and services for our customers,” said Joel Jundt, Secretary, South Dakota Department of Transportation.

With 81 nominations submitted by 36 state DOTs throughout the competition, the Top 12 finalists now vie for the Grand Prize and the People’s Choice Award. Both of these national prizes come with a $10,000 cash award for a charity or transportation-related scholarship of the winners’ choosing.

“These Top 12 projects and initiatives showcase how state DOTs are building more equitable, resilient, and multimodal infrastructure for our communities,” said AASHTO Executive Director Jim Tymon. Sponsored by AASHTO, AAA, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the America’s Transportation Awards contest serves as a catalyst to honor state DOTs and the positive impacts their projects bring to communities across the country. These projects are sorted into three categories – Quality of Life/Community Development, Operations Excellence, and Best Use of Technology & Innovation – further emphasizing the diverse ways transportation infrastructure generates economic growth and improves quality of life.

The U.S. Highway 83 Corridor Improvements and Reconstruction project submitted by the SDDOT received a regional award in the "Quality of Life/Community Development” category.

The Top 12 nationally based projects in alphabetical order by state are:

The Grand Prize recipient will be selected by an independent panel of judges, while the People’s Choice Award will be given to the project that garners the highest number of online votes from the general public, weighted by state population. AASHTO will unveil the winners of these prizes at its annual meeting on Nov. 15, 2023, in Indianapolis. Online project voting begins Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at https://americastransportationawards.org/ and continues through Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. Individuals can cast no more than one vote per day per project.

About AASHTO: The American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials represents State Departments of Transportation in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. AASHTO is a nonprofit, nonpartisan association catalyzing excellence in transportation.

About the SDDOT: The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

