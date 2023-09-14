New Star Rating System Included in Today’s Ohio School Report Cards Release

Release date: 9/14/2023



Nearly 90 percent of school districts meet performance expectations

Today the Ohio Department of Education released the 2023 Ohio School Report Cards . New this year, schools and districts will receive overall ratings of 1-5 stars in half-star increments. The report cards also include five rated components and various report-only data. The five components, Achievement, Progress, Gap Closing, Early Literacy and Graduation, will receive ratings from one to five stars.

Nearly 90% of districts and 79% of schools earned overall ratings of three stars or higher​, meaning they met state expectations for performance. Achievement continues to climb with the statewide Performance Index improving. Chronic absenteeism is down from the previous year (30.2% to 26.8%) but remains a concern as student engagement is key to success in school and beyond.

“Ohio School Report Cards illustrate consistent growth while helping schools pinpoint areas where continued focus is needed,” Interim Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. Chris Woolard said. “Ohio’s administrators, educators, staff and families are dedicated to continuous improvement and raising student achievement, and this data will help inform decisions and drive additional supports for our state’s learners.”

Ohio’s spring 2023 assessment results build on last year’s improvement with increased proficiency in English language arts and math across all groups of students. The percent of third-grade students scoring proficient on Ohio’s State Test for English language Arts increased from 59.8% to 62.2%.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine recently announced ReadOhio, a statewide effort to encourage improved literacy skills for all ages. The state will continue its focus on literacy achievement with the implementation of instructional materials and methods aligned with the science of reading in Ohio’s schools. The Department also unveiled new, no-cost resources to help schools and districts accelerate student achievement by providing access to high-dosage tutoring and Zearn Math.

The Ohio School Report Cards are one part of the story detailing the efforts in learning communities throughout the state. Ohio’s schools and districts have many points of pride to share, and the Department encourages communities, including parents, caregivers, business and philanthropy, to learn what’s happening in their local schools. Talking with parents and neighbors, browsing school and district websites, or visiting schools and meeting educators can provide a more complete picture of students’ educational experiences.

The 2023 Guide to the Ohio School Report Cards provides an overview and explanation of the key components of the report cards. Find the report cards and other data for all districts and schools, including community schools, on the Ohio School Report Cards webpage.