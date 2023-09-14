Vertalo Announces “BYOC" System & Securities Token Protocol Whitepapers

'Bring Your Own Cloud' Transfer Agent & Tokenization system first to offer institutions the ability to use Vertalo & build within their own cloud environments

AUSTIN, TX, USA, September 14, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Vertalo , the SEC-registered transfer agent that connects and enables the digital asset ecosystem, announced today, the immediate availability of its ‘BYOC’ digital transfer agent and tokenization platform, launching these offerings at the world-renowned DAWeek conference in Singapore. As a companion to this API architecture announcement, Vertalo has also released a whitepaper outlining its proprietary - but soon to be open-sourced - Vertalo Securities Protocol (‘VSP’), a suite of smart contracts that has been utilized by Vertalo’s clients to issue more than 70 digital asset securities, also known as ‘security tokens’.Large Financial Institutions including: BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, State Street, BNYMellon, and Citi, have expressed strong interest in adopting distributed ledger technology to accelerate their digital transformation efforts. In December 2022, on the stage at the New York Times DealBook Summit, Larry Fink, Founder and CEO at BlackRock, stated "the next generation for markets, the next generation for securities, will be tokenization of securities."While Global FI interest in tokenization and blockchain technology is strong, their interest in security and privacy may be even stronger. These leading financial firms, most of whom restrict or ban the use of SaaS software in their computing environments, including Google Mail, Google Meet, Zoom, and Calendly, are reluctant to permit their investor and asset data to be managed on external vendor-controlled platforms. Vertalo’s ‘BYOC’ offering enables these security-conscious firms to leverage the power of distributed ledger technology for asset management and tokenization, and also to connect securely with other firms via shared ledgers, which, in turn, reduces transfer and settlement time without having to compromise on data governance and security.After five years of development and four years of live testing with customers, Vertalo CEO and Co-founder, Dave Hendricks is excited to share their enterprise-ready offering and its benefits with the global capital markets community. As Dave sees it, “since the launch of Amazon’s AWS in 2006, the cloud software revolution has reduced the cost of building and launching SaaS products, but many applications are not appropriate for a shared services architecture.”He continues, “Vertalo’s expert technology team, led by CTO and Co-founder, William Baxter, have designed and architected a secure and scalable system that will solve the ‘build vs buy’ problem faced by digital assets teams at large financial institutions while meeting the demands of their technology leadership and risk management function. Vertalo’s flexible implementation model, which includes standard shared cloud, dedicated cloud, and ‘BYOC’ cloud implementations, is designed to meet the needs of a variety of clients: from the single-asset issuer, to the 3000 broker-dealers in the US, to the largest and most demanding globally significant financial institutions. We look forward to continuing to connect and enable capital markets participants of all sizes in all jurisdictions, safely and securely.”Vertalo’s Digital Transformation Platform is also 100% API-based, enabling shared, dedicated, and enterprise licensees to implement on and integrate their own systems and enabling them build their own workflow and external connections using Vertalo’s GraphQL APIs.William Baxter, PhD, CTO and Co-founder of Vertalo, has architected the Vertalo platform to meet the demands of large financial institutions. “Years of hard work by our dedicated engineering and client success teams, along with lessons learned over hundreds of customer engagements with real-world assets, have led us to this moment. Our platform architecture can now offer ultimate flexibility in how you engage with the Vertalo technology stack, either within your security perimeter or ours. But regardless of the approach you choose, you can power your digital transformation by building on our rich set of APIs, allowing you to focus on your true mission."An important element of Vertalo’s go to market strategy is the involvement and inclusion of systems integrators to assist in the implementation of Vertalo at issuers and institutions in partnership with the teams at these sophisticated and demanding firms.Founder of Rethink Ledgers, Bart Cant, says, “Vertalo’s approach to incorporate a set of standardized API’s and an open Architecture and Protocol approach will enable Capital Markets Participants to quickly integrate their existing legacy systems with Vertalo’s future-proof cloud or ‘bring your own cloud’ enterprise installed platform, building towards the next generation of tokenized capital markets.” He continues, “The strength of Vertalo lies in their combination of on-chain smart contracts, off-chain database for compliance, and trusted data oracles - enabling the issuance and processing of various asset classes across their entire asset lifecycle, while adhering to the appropriate regulatory frameworks”.PW: vertalowhitepapersAbout VertaloVertalo is a Digital Transfer Agent bridging the gaps between primary and secondary trading of private and digital asset securities offerings. About VertaloVertalo is a Digital Transfer Agent bridging the gaps between primary and secondary trading of private and digital asset securities offerings. A B2B SaaS platform built on open APIs, Vertalo connects and enables the digital asset ecosystem, providing an industry-leading on/off-chain shared ledger and investor onboarding solution which facilitates direct ownership and direct listing of private assets. In addition to offering securities issuance services to private companies, Vertalo also offers white-labeled, licensed, and joint venture opportunities to systems integrators, capital advisors, broker-dealers, RIAs, and investment banks. Vertalo hosts the annual Digital Assets AND Securities Conference, a summit hosted for industry leaders and their customers held in Austin, TX. Learn more about Vertalo at www.vertalo.com About Rethink LedgersRethink Ledgers LLC is an advisory and development firm focussed on digital asset tokenization through smart contracts and ledgertech. It provides business strategy advice and consulting services to innovative leaders and emerging companies in the Financial Services, and Capital Markets Industries.