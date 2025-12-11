Bitford Ends 2025 With Expanded Giving, Sustainability Gains, and a Renewed Vision for Bitcoin’s Positive Impact

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bitford today announced new milestones in its mission to redefine what ethical and sustainable Bitcoin mining looks like in practice. In a year marked by deepening community partnerships and industry-wide advocacy, the company reaffirmed its core belief: that Bitcoin can (and should) serve people, strengthen communities, and support a more resilient energy future.Bitford Expands Its Philanthropic ImpactIn 2025, Bitford broadened its investments in community well-being through a series of philanthropic initiatives designed to ensure Bitcoin’s benefits reach far beyond miners and hardware.Supporting Vulnerable YouthBitford partnered with The Comeback Kids Society, an organization supporting children in foster care, teens experiencing homelessness, and young people impacted by addiction in their households.-Holiday gifts, essential items, and direct support for families-Ongoing mentorship opportunities-Exploration of Bitcoin-based financial literacy programs for teens who rarely receive such accessThis partnership reflects Bitford’s belief that economic empowerment starts with dignity, stability, and opportunity.Addressing Hunger LocallyAs economic pressures increased across the Midwest, Bitford provided support to a local food pantry serving families affected by reduced SNAP benefits and inflation-driven food insecurity.The company emphasized that whatever one’s political views, no person should go hungry—especially not in communities where Bitcoin mining operators live and work.Sharing Impact TransparentlyBitford will continue highlighting its community work through public reporting, social storytelling, and expanded volunteer efforts in 2026. “Bitcoin is more than just a technology. It’s a tool,” said Jill Ford ,Co-Founder of Bitford. “If we believe in its transformative potential, then we have to show that transformation in real life, not just in code. For us, that starts with giving back.”Raising the Bar on Ethical, Sustainable MiningAlongside its philanthropic work, Bitford continued advancing responsible mining models rooted in transparency, environmental stewardship, and inclusion.The Wild Mining CoalitionA grassroots industry initiative championing high-integrity environmental practices, the Wild Mining Coalition promotes mining that strengthens local grids, accelerates renewable adoption, and turns heat-recovery and flexible-load operations into community assets.Hash For CashThis initiative opens the mining ecosystem to communities and small partners who historically have not been able to participate, allowing them to share in the economic upside of mining through structured revenue-sharing and education.Together, these programs reinforce Bitford’s belief that Bitcoin mining should not be extractive—it should be additive.Jon Taylor, partner in the Wild Mining Coalition, added: “Bitford is proving what responsible mining can look like in practice. This is the blueprint for how mining grows up.”Making Bitcoin Human: Orange Is the New JillThis year also saw the debut of Orange Is the New Jill, Jill Ford’s podcast dedicated to stripping away jargon and surfacing the human stories behind Bitcoin, energy, and digital financeThrough candid, funny, and often emotional conversations, the show reframes Bitcoin not as a technical curiosity, but as a human narrative—one shaped by people seeking fairness, opportunity, and freedom.As Bitford looks ahead to 2026, the company’s mission is clear: deepen its philanthropic commitments, expand its sustainability initiatives, and continue championing ethical, inclusive, community-centered mining. Across every platform—industry coalitions, education programs, and Jill Ford’s Orange Is the New Jill podcast—Bitford aims to make Bitcoin more transparent, more equitable, and fundamentally more human.“Our work in 2026 is about proving, in action, that Bitcoin can be a force for good,” said Jill Ford. “When we lead with integrity, with empathy, and with a commitment to real-world impact, the industry follows—and communities benefit.”About BitfordBitford is a Bitcoin mining and energy innovation company based in Texas and Oklahoma, focused on building ethical, sustainable, and community-centered mining infrastructure. Through initiatives like the Wild Mining Coalition, Hash For Cash, and the Orange Is the New Jill podcast, Bitford is advancing a vision of Bitcoin as a positive force for people, for energy systems, and for the future.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.