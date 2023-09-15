Momentum and Value for People of Color (MVP) Announces New Program with Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Develop Talent Pipeline
KINNELON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MVP (Momentum and Value for People of Color), a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization committed to creating equity and access to opportunity for young people of color, is pleased to announce a new program in its continuing current relationship with Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a global biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming the lives of patients and their families through innovative medicines.
MVP's mission is to create a world where all young people of color have the opportunity to reach their full potential, making positive and lasting contributions to their communities and beyond. By being a vehicle for strategic connections, a gateway for success, an inspiration to persevere, and a path to pay it forward, MVP aims to create access to opportunities for young people of color in their education, leadership, and early professional careers.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals, with its purpose to innovate to transform the lives of patients with serious diseases – often with limited or no options—shares a vision of creating a positive impact on individuals' lives. Through their diverse portfolio of medicines and expertise in two key therapeutic areas, neuroscience and oncology, Jazz Pharmaceuticals exemplifies their commitment to making a difference.
The continuing current relationship between MVP and Jazz Pharmaceuticals will include a summer internship program designed to offer young people of color an invaluable opportunity to gain experience, network, and grow in their respective fields. The program runs for 10 weeks between May and August and includes professional development workshops, mid-point check-ins, and an end-of-internship presentation.
"We are excited to join hands with Jazz Pharmaceuticals in our mission to empower young people of color through the MVP Talent Pipeline Initiative Program," said Miguel Valentin, Executive Director of MVP. "This relationship with Jazz will create pathways for talented individuals from diverse backgrounds to shine and make meaningful contributions to the biopharmaceutical industry. By nurturing and guiding the next generation of leaders, we are paving the way for a more inclusive and innovative future."
Tej Grewal, Talent Acquisition Director, Global R&D and New Market Entry, at Jazz Pharmaceuticals, added: “I am very excited and proud to be continuing our relationship with MVP, which is a positive addition to Jazz’s broad range of recruiting programs and related activities. The MVP Intern program has been incredibly fulfilling not only for the interns but also the managers who have embraced the chance to develop the next generation of diverse talent that will be taking on the biggest challenges in healthcare innovation for years to come.”
Through their relationship, MVP and Jazz Pharmaceuticals are taking proactive steps to foster a more diverse and inclusive workforce within the biopharmaceutical industry. By creating a platform for young people of color to gain experience and exposure, they aim to nurture future leaders who will drive positive change in healthcare and beyond.
For more information about MVP and its relationship with Jazz Pharmaceuticals, please visit www.mvpoc.org.
About MVP (Momentum and Value for People of Color):
MVP is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization and movement that aims to create equity and access to opportunity for young people of color. Their mission is to help young people of color prepare, perform, progress, prosper, and pay it forward in their education, leadership, and early professional careers. Through mentoring, coaching, and strategic connections, MVP fosters the skills necessary for success and empowers individuals to make lasting contributions to their communities and beyond. Visit https://mvpoc.org/ to learn more.
