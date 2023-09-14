Governor Henry McMaster Provides Update on Workforce Scholarships for the Future

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster and the South Carolina Technical College System today announced that 32,426 South Carolinians have earned an industry credential through Governor McMaster's Workforce Scholarships for the Future program. The program provides scholarships to cover the cost of tuition and required fees at any of South Carolina's 16 technical colleges for any adult or recent high school graduate to pursue an industry credential or associate degree in high-demand career fields like manufacturing, healthcare, information technology, education, or logistics.

"As South Carolina continues to attract major investments and tens of thousands of new jobs, developing our workforce is more important than ever," said Governor Henry McMaster. "Workforce Scholarships for the Future provide our people with the opportunity to learn the skills needed to take on these available, high-paying jobs and show current employers that South Carolina's workforce is ready to adapt to their needs. These scholarships are still available, so spread the word that there are good-paying jobs out there, and if you do the work, South Carolina will train you for them."

In early 2021, Governor McMaster invested $12 million in Governors Emergency Education Relief Funds (GEER Funds) in the S.C. Technical College System to train South Carolinians for available, high-demand jobs in the state. By the end of the year, the program reskilled and employed 5,000 South Carolinians. Due to the program's success, Governor McMaster formally created Workforce Scholarships for the Future in November 2021. In July 2022, Governor McMaster announced an additional $25 million investment into the program.

"Our 16 colleges are committed to making higher education affordable and accessible for the citizens of South Carolina. This scholarship opens doors for South Carolinians, helping them get the training and education they need to work in high-demand fields across our state," said Dr. Tim Hardee, President of the S.C. Technical College System. "Together, we are working to build a ready, skilled workforce."

In total, Governor McMaster has awarded $55.6 million in GEER Funds to the S.C. Technical College System for Workforce Scholarships for the Future. As of July 31, 2023, $44.3 million has been expended at an average cost of $1,367 per student.

“We have more people working in South Carolina today than ever before, and Governor McMaster is making sure that South Carolinians have every opportunity to be part of our thriving economy and workforce,” said S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce Executive Director William Floyd.

Scholarship recipients are required to maintain a 2.0 grade point average and complete one of the following requirements:

Complete 100 hours of volunteer time at a nonprofit or public-service organization; or

Be employed; or

Take a financial literacy course offered at the technical college.

The General Assembly provided $93.7 million in the 2023-2024 state budget to continue this initiative through the South Carolina Workforce Industry Needs Scholarship program.

For more information on Workforce Scholarships for the Future, click here.

September is Workforce Development Month in South Carolina.