LigaData Partners with Microsoft Azure, Unveiling Innovative Solutions on Azure Marketplace

With LigaData's innovative solutions now available on the Azure Marketplace and its certified team of technical experts, this partnership will revolutionize how telecom operators navigate the challenges and opportunities of the digital age.

LigaData Telecom AI Solutions Suite and LigaData Telecom Data Fabric are now on the Azure Marketplace.

MENLO PARK, USA, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LigaData, a Telecom and Fintech AI and data solutions provider, is officially a partner with Microsoft Azure, one of the world’s premier cloud computing platforms. LigaData has joined the prestigious Azure ISV Success Program and is listing its cutting-edge LigaData Telecom AI Solutions Suite and LigaData Telecom Data Fabric on the Azure Marketplace. Moreover, LigaData has achieved the status of a Certified Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) partner within the Microsoft Azure ecosystem.

LigaData's inclusion in the Azure ISV Success Program is a testament to its aptitude for delivering top-tier data and solutions tailored to the needs of the modern telecommunications and fintech landscape. This partnership allows LigaData to extend its reach to communications service providers adopting the cloud while leveraging Microsoft's robust cloud infrastructure.

A key highlight of this partnership is LigaData's products now being prominently featured on the Azure Marketplace. This visibility will empower telecom operators worldwide to easily access LigaData's innovative AI-powered telecom, fintech solutions, and the LigaData Telecom Data Fabric. These solutions aim to help companies transition from telecommunications to technology companies and improve important business metrics such as revenue, customer retention, acquisition costs, and average revenue per user.

LigaData has achieved the Certified Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) status, highlighting their expertise in the telecom and fintech industries, technical skills, and dedication to providing exceptional service and support to clients. Additionally, the LigaData team holds Microsoft Azure Engineer certifications, which enhances their ability to deliver high-quality solutions and assistance to customers utilizing Azure.

The significance of the public cloud for communication service providers cannot be understated. The partnership with Microsoft and access to Azure's cloud ecosystem will empower telecom operators to experience a seamless transition from capital expenditures (CAPEX) to cost-effective operational expenditures (OPEX). The LigaData Telecom Data Fabric offers containerized distributed workloads with efficient and predictable cloud resource utilization, minimizing the total cost of ownership. Additionally, the elastic scalability of cloud services will enable telecom partners to adapt to changing market demands dynamically.

The newly established Microsoft Azure data centers in key locations such as the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia will enable LigaData to emphasize its global footprint and provide enhanced services to its clientele.

The telecom industry is set to experience a new era of advancement, productivity, and expansion. With LigaData's innovative solutions now available on the Azure Marketplace and its certified team of technical experts, this partnership will revolutionize how telecom operators navigate the challenges and opportunities of the digital age.

For more information, please visit LigaData's official website or Microsoft Azure Marketplace

About LigaData:

LigaData of Silicon Valley is a Telecom and Mobile Financial Services solutions provider specializing in AI-driven solutions, products, and services for Communications Service Providers, enabling them with actionable insights and data-driven decisioning through a real-time, low-TCO, hybrid-cloud Data Fabric. LigaData’s software solutions and services are used by over 30 mobile network operators, supporting over 350 million subscribers around the world to extract greater value from their existing infrastructure by enabling new and enhanced data-driven revenue-generating services.