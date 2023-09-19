Sit, Soothe, and Sell: How Massage Chairs Are Massaging Profits for Furniture Dealers

Massage chairs can be a profitable addition to furniture showroom floors

Discover How the Massage Chair Revolution is Transforming Furniture Retail and Boosting Dealers' Bottom Lines

Our dealers love the ROI for this product. It takes up minimal floor space and earns high margin dollars.” — Michael Milone, Vice President of Sales and Business Development

SEABROOK, NH, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As the at-home wellness trend continues to grow, furniture dealers are adding massage chairs to their showroom floor.

Massage chairs provide customers with a unique and luxurious experience that can’t be found anywhere else. Not only do they add variety to the assortment, but they also give furniture dealers a competitive edge.

Furniture dealers have strategically expanded their massage chair offering through several key tactics. First, they have diversified their product range to include a wider variety of massage chair models, catering to different price points and feature sets. This approach allows them to reach a broader customer base with varying preferences and budgets. To make massage chairs more accessible to a wider audience, dealers may offer flexible financing plans, allowing customers to pay for their chairs over time. This flexible financing option can be particularly appealing to budget-conscious shoppers.

Additionally, many dealers have established partnerships with well-known and reputable massage chair brands, such as Infinity, to provide customers with trusted and high-quality options. Furniture dealers have set up in-store displays and demonstration areas where customers can experience the comfort and benefits of massage chairs firsthand. This hands-on experience plays a crucial role in helping customers make informed purchasing decisions. Dealers have made investments in educating their sales teams about the features and benefits of massage chairs. Knowledgeable sales staff can provide customers with valuable information and guidance to enhance the overall buying experience.

Lastly, dealers often run promotions and offer discounts during peak shopping seasons, holidays, or special events to incentivize customers to purchase massage chairs. These promotional efforts contribute to attracting and retaining customers.

“Our dealers love the ROI for this product. It takes up minimal floor space and earns high margin dollars.” said Michael Milone, Vice President of Sales and Business Development at Infinity Massage Chairs.

In addition to providing customers with a unique and luxurious experience, massage chairs also offer a variety of health benefits. Studies have shown that massage chairs can help reduce stress, improve circulation, and even reduce pain. Massage chairs are increasingly embraced as a natural and holistic solution to promote well-being and relaxation in today's fast-paced world.

“People have started prioritizing their well-being because they've realized that investing in their physical and mental health leads to a better quality of life.” says Milone, “Self-Care is a long-term investment that fuels not just your body, but your entire life.”

By adding massage chairs to their showroom floor, furniture dealers can stay ahead of the at home wellness trend and offer their customers something unique and luxurious. Not only will it give them an edge over the competition, but it will also give customers the opportunity to experience the health benefits of massage chairs in the comfort of their own home.

Come visit Infinity Massage Chairs at the Fall High Point Market IHFC-735.

Founded in 2009 in Seabrook, New Hampshire, Infinity is a premium massage and wellness chair producer that delivers innovative solutions to promote wellness for all lifestyles with durable, customizable, and user-friendly massage products. The company designs, manufacturers and markets premium massage chairs and handheld body massagers and is the number one premium massage chair seller in the United States.

Infinity Massage Chairs — The Ultimate Massage Experience