Stair Company Releases New Version of Stair Builder Featuring Instant Pricing and Drawings for General Contractors

NAPPANEE, IN, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Stair Zone launches a revamped online stair builder for all stairway types to give customer’s instant pricing and approval drawings in minutes. Customers will no longer have to call in for special stair types (switchback, crossover, and L-shaped), they can place their order online and get their custom stair in 3 weeks.

“The old way of ordering stairs is a complicated process that used to take weeks or even months for custom stairs to get delivered.” Said Ryan Miller, President and CEO, “Stair Zone launched originally with standard straight stairways only. Our old system required a sales person or engineer to generate drawings and pricing for customer stairways, but now it’s fully automated. Customers can just build their stair using our online stair builder and never have to talk to a salesman.”

Customers will need to determine which stair type they want and measure their space. Then they will build their stairs using Stair Zone’s stair builder. Approval drawings will be sent to customer’s emails within 2-4 minutes. After approval, they will then place their order. Stairs are shipped in 3 weeks and arrive pre-assembled, giving customers easy installation and reduced downtime.

Miller said, “We have made your custom stairway our standard. Any stair configuration with custom options are all within our standard lead times. Customers will receive approval drawings in minutes. We can keep your project on schedule and on budget.”

Stair Zone makes it easy to order custom stairs. Miller adds, “The question every general contractor will be asking is, ‘How much faster can I complete my projects?’”

To learn more about Stair Zone or to build a custom stair and get instant pricing and approval drawings go to stairzone.com.

About Stair Zone

Lots of growing businesses waste time and money hiring fab shops to build stairs they don't like. With Stair Zone's custom-fit and easy to install stairs build a professional stair while saving company resources.