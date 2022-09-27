Nappanee Company Helps Reopen the REES Theatre in Downtown Plymouth

Reese Grand Opening PWI Balcony at the REES Theatre

PWI, an industrial company in Nappanee, has contributed to the renovation project of the REES Theatre in Plymouth. Several PWI employees have also contributed.

PLYMOUTH, IN, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The REES Theatre is having their grand opening in Plymouth on October 1, 2022. PWI, an industrial manufacturing company in Nappanee, has several of their employees assisting with the reopening.

“We have several PWI employees who are a part of the Entertainment Committee for the theatre”, says Jim Hartung, Project & Sales Manager at PWI, “Mark Miller and Steve Hall are members and help me with A/V production. Brian Bontrager is not a member, but he was the salesman and project manager responsible for coordinating everything from start to finish.”

The REES Theatre closed in 2009 due to not being able to compete with multiplex theaters. After a research project was conducted to determine what would encourage previous residents to come back to Plymouth, it was clear that the REES Theatre played an integral role in the arts for the town.

“The goal is to bring the theatre back to Plymouth so that we might encourage young people to pursue the arts, as well as to bring in tourism for Plymouth”, said Hartung, “PWI is proud to have been a part of the renovation process to help revitalize downtown Plymouth.”

PWI added a new balcony and stage frame for the theatre. The theatre has 225 seats for a concert or play. It can also hold 165 people as a venue for weddings and other events.

The first event is a freewill concert and a World Record Setting Trumpet Challenge at Riverpark Square, behind the REES, at 1:00pm on October 1st. All are invited to come to this event.

To purchase tickets and learn more about future events at the REES Theatre, visit: https://www.reestheatre.com/

About the REES Theatre: The REES Theatre is a historic movie house that opened in 1940. It closed in 2009 and in 2017 it was transferred from private ownership into a not for profit - The Rees Theatre Inc. Work is underway to re-new this downtown landmark to it's art deco splendor of opening night, February 1, 1940. This transformation will provide the area with a venue that is centered on the performing arts with film presentations, educational seminars and a public gathering place to celebrate life events and community milestones. ACT II fundraising efforts continue in conjunction with renovations for a scheduled grand re-opening in the summer of 2021.