Local Company Needs to Hire 25+ More Employees by Christmas

An industrial manufacturer in Nappanee launched a hiring initiative to hire 25 more people by Christmas.

NAPPANEE, IN, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PWI, an industrial manufacturer, launched a new hiring initiative to hire 25 more people by Christmas. This is to reach their goal of 150 total employees in order to meet growing production demand in the area, as well as to expand nationally.

“Part of providing a world-class customer experience is assuring we can provide our services and products as they are needed, “ Says Austin Beachy, HR Director at PWI, “We need more people to shorten lead times to allow us to serve more people quickly.”

While Elkhart County has experienced an uptick in layoffs, PWI has remained unaffected by economic downturns and fears. They have lots of projects underway and they need more people to help speed up production. PWI has enough work for all employees to work full-time with no layoffs in sight.

Beachy said, “While it seems that the economy is in the midst of a recession, we are bursting at the seams and able to provide consistent hours with great wages and excellent benefits. With nearly 1/3 of our employees hired in the last year due to our rapid growth, it is important to note that the remaining 2/3 of our employees have been here for an average of over 4 years. People find their place for the long-term here.”

PWI needs to hire 25 more people by Christmas. Beachy adds, “Employees won’t have to worry if they’re going to be laid off next week. The question every employee will be asking is, ‘How much further can I grow in my career?’”

To learn more about PWI and to see open positions, go to pwiworks.com/jobs.

