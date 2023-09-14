Submit Release
Foreign ministers of Central Asian states met in Dushanbe

14/09/2023

On September 13, 2023, in Dushanbe, on the eve of the Fifth Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and the next meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Founders of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS), was held the Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Central Asian Countries, in which the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov took part.

During the constructive meeting, the foreign ministers reviewed in detail the drafts of the Joint Statement of the Heads of State following the Fifth Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia, the Dushanbe Statement of the Heads of the Founding States of IFAS, as well as a package of final documents of the high summits.

In addition, the ministers paid attention to the main issues of the agenda of the upcoming summits and exchanged views on key areas of multilateral cooperation, including current regional and international aspects. Along with this, it was stated that thanks to the joint efforts of all Central Asian countries, the region managed to strengthen close regional partnerships, maintain stability and security, as well as ensure sustainable economic development and expand cultural and humanitarian ties.

