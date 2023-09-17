Macquarie Group’s Commodities and Global Markets Business selects Adenza’s CapCloud™ for business agility
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Adenza today announced that Macquarie Group’s Commodities and Global Markets Group (CGM), has engaged Adenza’s Cloud Services as a platform for its equity derivatives and trading business.
Macquarie Group’s CGM unit provides an integrated offering to clients across global markets including equities, fixed income, foreign exchange and commodities. Adenza’s Calypso currently supports CGM’s equity derivatives and trading business with its trade capture and post-trade processing services.
Under the engagement, CGM’s current Calypso functionality will be migrated to Adenza’s CapCloud™, providing the business with a trade capture and post-trade processing platform.
CapCloud™ is designed to improve agility and time to market for new product rollout and updates while managing settlement systems.
The platform provides direct control over non-production environments, flexibility to build and maintain custom code natively within the SaaS environment, and access to Adenza’s global resources and expertise.
“This move is part of our cloud-first strategy to enhance the speed and flexibility of our platform, and ultimately outcomes for clients.”
- Mili Porumbel, CGM’s Global Head of Equity Derivatives and Trading Post Trade Technology
“As well as the CapCloud platform, the business will have access to CapCloud’s SaaS rebase service, and the ability to leverage our expertise to drive upgrade/rebase projects and adopt a proven test automation framework to ensure the platform is continuously updated in order to enable future consolidation and speed up time-to-market for new initiatives.”
- Strath Lanyon, Global Head of Cloud Services, Adenza
