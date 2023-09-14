FY23 Ends Soon: NetCom Learning Relaunches Government Training Solutions Program To Maximize Federal Training Budget

Federal Training FY23: NetCom Learning Relaunches Government Training Solutions with Exclusive Pricing Offer

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NetCom Learning, the leading IT and business training organization and the 2023 Microsoft Learning Partner of the Year, has relaunched its government training solutions program. The program offers IT and business training solutions across nine practice areas such as cloud, cybersecurity, networking, and more to empower government agencies to support skills and talent development.

Through the government training solutions, NetCom Learning is focused on enabling and supporting the government as it relies on technology to digitally transform its operations, deliver services to its workforce, and empower the citizens to whom it caters. The training solutions include, but are not limited to, Microsoft, AWS, CompTIA, EC-Council, and Cisco are deployed by certified instructors equipped with security clearance and government and military training experience.

As the fiscal year 2023 comes to an end, it becomes imperative for the U.S government to leverage its training budget. The program helps teams get updated with the most basic of digital skills to advanced technical training, which empowers decision-makers with the right acumen to boost digital operations and help teams with the resources aligned with the most in-demand roles. As the government is preparing itself for an increasingly digital-first focus, NetCom Learning is supporting this by providing skilling programs that align with specific government needs.

Key Highlights of NetCom Learning's Government Training Solutions Program:

- Department of Defense (DoD) 8140 Compliance: Ensuring government personnel meet the necessary security training requirements.

- Cybersecurity (NICE): Addressing the growing need for cybersecurity expertise within government agencies.

- Learning Passport for Government: An exclusive pre-paid training package that not only secures yearly training needs but also increases purchasing power by up to 100%.

- NetCom+ Learning Subscription: Providing users with the flexibility to learn at their own pace, with unlimited access to both instructor-led and on-demand courses.

- Special Military and Government Pricing: NetCom Learning extends exclusive discounts to military personnel, government agencies, and contractors.

"In the last few years, the skills gap in the government sector has grown exponentially, reaching new levels as digitization and cloud adoption accelerates. Unlike others, the shortage in the government sector poses a significant challenge, as it has potential implications for other sectors," said NetCom Learning CEO Russell Sarder. "By providing the right skilling plan and training on the latest IT and business initiatives, we believe NetCom Learning provides an invaluable resource to help bridge the skills gap by empowering government entities, reskilling the workforce, and training the next generation of employees to secure the future."

About NetCom Learning

NetCom Learning helps build innovative learning organizations in the workplace by structuring a smarter workforce, supporting changes, and driving growth. With more than 25 years of experience, NetCom Learning has been empowering innovative learning organizations to adapt and drive growth in this fast-paced world by closing critical skill gaps and ensuring smooth deployment, implementation, and consumption through authorized training delivered by Certified Trainers on vendors such as Microsoft, AWS, EC-Council, CompTIA, and more.

Government Training Solutions | Federal Training Solutions | NetCom Learning