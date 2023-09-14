B&H WORLDWIDE SHORTLISTED AS FINALIST FOR AVIATION WEEK MRO ASIA PACIFIC AWARD FOR CARBON SMARTTRAC

B&H Worldwide is proud to announce its selection as a finalist for Aviation Week MRO Asia Pacific Awards in the Sustainability Initiative of the Year category.

SINGAPORE, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- B&H Worldwide, a global leader in aerospace logistics, is proud to announce its selection as a finalist for the esteemed Aviation Week MRO Asia Pacific Awards in the Sustainability Initiative of the Year category. This recognition highlights B&H Worldwide's dedication to sustainability and its groundbreaking Carbon SmartTRAC initiative, which is transforming aviation logistics sectors approach to carbon emissions tracking.

The Aviation Week MRO Asia Pacific Awards are renowned for honoring excellence in the maintenance, repair, and overhaul sector of aviation. B&H Worldwide's recognition as a finalist in the Sustainability Initiative of the Year category underscores the company's commitment to pioneering environmentally responsible practices within the aviation supply chain.

Carbon SmartTRAC, developed by B&H Worldwide, is a game-changing innovation that empowers the aviation industry to monitor and reduce their transport related carbon emissions. This revolutionary solution provides real-time visibility into the carbon footprint of aviation logistics operations, enabling organizations to make informed decisions to minimize their environmental impact.

"We are thrilled to be named a finalist for the Aviation Week MRO Asia Pacific Awards in the Sustainability Initiative of the Year category, recognizing the transformative impact of Carbon SmartTRAC," said Stuart Allen, CEO of B&H Worldwide. "Our commitment to sustainability extends beyond words - it's at the core of our operations. Carbon SmartTRAC reflects our determination to drive positive change and foster sustainability throughout the aviation logistics industry."

Carbon SmartTRAC has already garnered attention as an innovative solution that sets new standards for reducing carbon emissions. B&H Worldwide's dedication to sustainability is woven into its corporate culture, with ongoing efforts to implement eco-friendly practices across its global operations.

The winners of the Aviation Week MRO Asia Pacific Awards will be revealed at a prestigious ceremony in Singapore on 25th September 2023, where industry leaders, innovators, and sustainability champions will come together to celebrate the achievements of the aviation MRO sector. B&H Worldwide is eagerly anticipating the event and is honored to represent sustainability excellence as a finalist in this distinguished category.

For more information about B&H Worldwide and the Carbon SmartTRAC initiative, please visit www.bhworldwide.com.

About B&H Worldwide

Established in 1988 in the UK, B&H Worldwide is a market leader in the highly specialist aerospace logistics industry. Over the last 30 years it has expanded globally and today operates from ten strategically located aerospace hubs around the world and has a customer base which includes airlines, spare part stockists, MROs and repair vendors. Its innovative, in-house designed IT solutions are highly tailored to suit customer operating models and its FirstTRAC software sets the benchmark for the aerospace logistics industry. Information on B&H Worldwide's leading logistics solutions can be found at: www.bhworldwide.com

Wei Koon Goh
B&H Worldwide
+65 6842 4113
Wei Koon Goh
B&H Worldwide
+65 6842 4113
B&H Worldwide
1 Saxon Way Trading Estate, Harmondsworth
West Drayton, UB7 0LW
United Kingdom
+44 208 283 0215
About

B&H Worldwide, named the world's best-in-class aerospace logistics supplier, is the market leader in the highly specialist aerospace logistics industry. Over the last 30 years B&H has expanded through a combination of investment and acquisition to become a multi-national specialist logistics organisation. B&H Worldwide provides comprehensive logistics solutions for the management of aerospace components of any size and any description, anywhere in the world. We are solely dedicated to the aerospace industry. With our broad customer base of leading airlines, spare part stockists, MROs and repair vendors, we are committed to providing specialised solutions for handling critical parts, from aircraft engines and specialist avionics through to components and consumables. Operating across the globe from our strategically located hubs, supported by our highly specialised global AOG centre, B&H is ready to provide industry leading support for all your critical service needs, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The B&H brand has become a recognized market leader due to our innovative and IT centric solutions, which are highly tailored to integrate with our customer’s operating models and IT platforms, driving out the cost of process inefficiencies while optimising service performance. Information on B&H Worldwide's leading logistics solutions can be found at: www.bhworldwide.com.

